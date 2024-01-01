Améliorez votre expérience avec l'application de bureau pour Engagespot sur WebCatalog Desktop pour Mac, Windows, Linux.
Zapier for Notifications. Engagespot helps developers build multi-channel product notifications with a single API.
With Engagespot, you can:
* Integrate multiple notification channels such as Email, In-App, SMS, Push, WhatsApp, Slack etc to your product in minutes.
* Built in template editor to manage your app's notification content across different channels.
* Unified logging and monitoring to give you complete track of notification delivery and performance across different channels.
* Powerful notification preference manage APIs to help your users set their notification preferences from your app.
* Notification batching APIs to combine similar frequent notifications into one to avoid spamming your users.
In short, Engagespot can help you build a powerful notification system similar to that of Facebook, or Instagram in your app without any effort!
