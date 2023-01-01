WebCatalog

ContactMonkey is a powerful internal communications software that enables you to send timely updates to employees via your email client (Outlook and Gmail) or SMS. ContactMonkey is modernizing the way the world’s top organizations connect, communicate, and engage with their employees. In a rapidly changing world of work, our tool makes it easier for companies to engage remote, hybrid, and deskless workers—all through a single platform. We help internal communications teams to create, send, and track employee newsletters, SMS updates, and crisis communications with the goal of boosting employee engagement, and productivity. With ContactMonkey, you can send beautiful HTML email newsletters or crisis communications via SMS, gather employee feedback, and measure employee email analytics (open rates, click rates, read rates, eNPS) to understand what truly engages your employees. Learn more about ContactMonkey’s features here: https://www.contactmonkey.com/features/

