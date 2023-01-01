WebCatalog

Every red light is not the same. Nor is every business opportunity. Blue Triangle gives you unified tracking of technical, security, business and marketing KPIs like broken links, out of stock, bounce and exit rates and much more – all in a single customizable dashboard. Digital experience monitoring is just part of the story. Imagine the power of actionable insights that tell you which problems are robbing you of the most revenue, so you can fix them before they impact your site. Unlike observability tools or digital experience management solutions, Blue Triangle starts and ends with business outcomes. First, quantify the revenue loss from user friction on your website or mobile app. Then, prioritize where to deploy limited time and resources to resolve friction points based on business and customer experience impact. Lastly, validate the actual business outcomes from your site optimization efforts to prove ROI.

