Zeepkist: Crash 2D is a funny car game where your mission is to create the most spectacular crashes with your Zeepkist to achieve high scores! Starting with your chosen pose, release your Zeepkist with maximum power and maneuver your character left and right at the right time before launching them. This Yeet action results in ultimate damage! The more chaos you cause, the more coins you'll earn. Spend your earnings on different cars, accessories, and obstacles to put on the road. you can also use the coins to unlock numerous maps in the game. Can you crash every Zeepkist you have?

Website: poki.com

