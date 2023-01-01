Temple Run 2: Spooky Summit is an endless runner game where you escape from the ghastly demonic apes and avoid all the obstacles and traps that are found along the way. It's similar to the classic Temple Run 2 experience but with a spooky and Halloween theme! Be a werewolf and pass through treacherous paths filled with sticky spider webs, haunted pumpkin ghosts, poisonous slimy rivers, spooky dark caves, frail bone bridges, and much more. But hurry up! The evil monkey monsters are still chasing you! The Spooky Summit map adds some thrill to the classic Temple Run 2 experience. Are you ready for a familiar yet new exciting adventure? Enjoy the Halloween season with a brand new map to haunt your nightmares!Temple Run 2: Spooky Summit is a new map in the second installment of the mega-hit Temple Run. It was created by Imangi. Play their legendary endless runner games Temple Run 2, Temple Run 2: Frozen Shadows, Temple Run 2: Jungle Fall, and Temple Run 2: Holi Festival on Poki!Collect free coins, jump a second before you near the edges, upgrade your character stats, time your jumps well over double-jump obstacles, and make sure to complete stage objectives.You can play Temple Run 2: Spooky Summit on your browser without installing or downloading for free on Poki.No. As the game is an endless running game, there is no end to the temple; the player plays until the character collides into a large obstacle, falls into the water, or is overtaken by the demon monkeys.You need an internet connection to play Temple Run 2: Spooky Summit on Poki.Evil Demon Monkeys (or devil monkey) are the main antagonists of Temple Run and its sequel, Temple Run 2. They chase the player in their quest to retrieve the golden idol.Collect coins and fill the power meter in Temple Run 2: Spooky Summit to unlock a temporary speed and invincibility boost.Open "Abilities" and tap on a power you wish to improve, such as Shield Duration, Coin Magnet, and Boost Distance.

