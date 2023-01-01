Silly Sky is a management game where you play as air traffic control to guide a fleet of diverse airplanes coming from all directions. March aircraft to color-coded runways and helipads, you need to schedule their movements carefully and avoid any potential crashes! As you progress, you will unlock a variety of maps, each presenting unique terrains and challenges —land amidst jungle storms, navigate clouded city skies, dodge desert mountains, or tackle tornado-filled farmlands. Every game is a new adventure with surprise aircraft arrivals, so buckle up for the sky-high fun!

Website: poki.com

