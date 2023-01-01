WebCatalog

Jungle Friends

Jungle Friends

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Play on the Web

Website: poki.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Jungle Friends on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Jungle Friends is an engaging idle game where you step into the paws of a cute fox! Your task is to explore different areas and fulfill the needs of your various animal friends. Start by feeding raccoons juicy berries, you will progress to setting up bonfires for cozy naps, planting carrots, caring for sheep and chickens, shearing wool, collecting eggs, offering refreshing showers to bears, fishing, and more than you could imagine! Sounds a lot? Do not worry! You'll have the assistance of trusty ferrets and dogs to lighten the load. Use earned coins to upgrade your managing skills, unlock new work areas, and boost your staff's efficiency. Remember to check your inventory to dress up your fox! How many jungle friends can you make?

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Jungle Friends. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Fox Simulator 3D

Fox Simulator 3D

poki.com

Fairy Dress-Up

Fairy Dress-Up

poki.com

Lovely Fox

Lovely Fox

poki.com

Shady Bears

Shady Bears

poki.com

Smash Car Idle

Smash Car Idle

poki.com

Idle Gang

Idle Gang

poki.com

Jungle Roller

Jungle Roller

poki.com

Animal Arena

Animal Arena

poki.com

Idle Miner

Idle Miner

poki.com

Survival Builder

Survival Builder

poki.com

Everskies

Everskies

everskies.com

Idle Zoo Safari Rescue

Idle Zoo Safari Rescue

poki.com

Product

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.