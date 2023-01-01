Jungle Friends is an engaging idle game where you step into the paws of a cute fox! Your task is to explore different areas and fulfill the needs of your various animal friends. Start by feeding raccoons juicy berries, you will progress to setting up bonfires for cozy naps, planting carrots, caring for sheep and chickens, shearing wool, collecting eggs, offering refreshing showers to bears, fishing, and more than you could imagine! Sounds a lot? Do not worry! You'll have the assistance of trusty ferrets and dogs to lighten the load. Use earned coins to upgrade your managing skills, unlock new work areas, and boost your staff's efficiency. Remember to check your inventory to dress up your fox! How many jungle friends can you make?

