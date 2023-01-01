Cooking Korean Lesson is a cooking game where you learn how to make the most famous traditional Korean dishes. In this game, you will learn the different types of ingredients that give Korean dishes their unique, delicious flavor. In addition, you will learn tips about the usage of kitchen tools and equipment. The achievement system gives you a good sense of accomplishment whenever you complete a task several times. What's your favorite Korean dish? Kimchi, bibimbap, tteokbokki? Go ahead and try, it's so fun!Use the left mouse button or your finger to use tools and ingredients.Cooking Korean Lesson is created by GoPanda Games. Play their other games Funny Nose Surgery, funny-rescue-zookeeper, funny-pet-rescue and Hipster vs Rockers at Poki!

