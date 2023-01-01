3 Mice is a skill game where you have to guide 3 mice down the platforms. 3 Mice was created by Functu. Your objective is simple, get as far down as you can. Try to keep the mice together and navigate your way though the platforms. Use boxes to regroup your mice, as losing only one will end the game. Be careful of the spikes and moving platforms, and don't let a single mouse fall down. 3 Mice is a game that cleverly mixes platforming with a puzzle element, resulting in an addictive skill game. Can you set a new high score? Controls:Arrow keys - moveAbout the creator: 3 Mice was created by Functu.

