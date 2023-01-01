Zenkit To Do is a super-simple task management app to help you work productively and collaborate with anyone. It lets you organize your tasks, shopping lists, meetings, events, trips, ideas, notes, places, and whatever else is important to you. You can create lists and share tasks with your team members, family, and friends. To Do synchronizes everything between all your devices so you can access your lists wherever you are, even offline.

Website: todo.zenkit.com

