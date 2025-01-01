Top WISE Alternatives

Udemy
udemy.com
Udemy is an online learning platform providing access to over 150,000 courses across various subjects for professional development and personal enrichment.
Google Classroom
edu.google.com
Google Classroom is a free web service that helps teachers create, distribute, and grade assignments, facilitating communication and collaboration with students.
Kajabi
kajabi.com
Kajabi is an all-in-one platform for creating, marketing, and selling online courses, memberships, and digital products, with tools for automation and community building.
Great Learning
mygreatlearning.com
The Great Learning app offers free online courses for professionals and students to develop in-demand skills for career advancement.
DataCamp
datacamp.com
DataCamp is an online platform for learning data science, offering interactive courses and hands-on projects for users of all skill levels.
Udemy Business
business.udemy.com
Udemy Business offers on-demand training with 15,000+ courses on various topics, helping organizations enhance employee skills and track progress.
Skillshare
skillshare.com
Skillshare is an online platform offering video-based courses in creative fields, allowing users to learn through project-based activities and community engagement.
Preply
preply.com
Preply is an online platform for personalized 1-on-1 tutoring in over 50 languages, connecting students with certified tutors for flexible learning.
Mighty Networks
mightynetworks.com
Mighty Networks is a community platform for creators to build, manage, and monetize online spaces for courses, discussions, and events across web and mobile.
Moodle
moodle.org
Moodle is an open-source learning management system for online education, offering customizable course management and user roles for diverse educational environments.
Teachable
teachable.com
Teachable is an online platform for creating, selling, and managing courses, offering tools for content delivery, student engagement, and marketing.
D2L Brightspace
d2l.com
D2L Brightspace is a learning management system that personalizes educational experiences across K-12, higher education, and corporate training.
Stepik
stepik.org
Stepik is an educational app that offers interactive courses on various subjects, including programming, allowing self-paced learning for all skill levels.
Cengage
cengage.com
The Cengage app provides access to course materials and study tools, allowing students to organize and engage with their academic work on mobile devices.
Open LMS
openlms.net
Open LMS is a customizable learning management system for creating and managing educational content, offering course tools, analytics, and mobile accessibility.
ClassDojo
classdojo.com
ClassDojo is an app for classroom management, enabling teachers to track student behavior, communicate with parents, and share class updates securely.
its learning
itslearning.com
itslearning is a learning management system that helps educators create, deliver courses, track student progress, and engage learners in interactive experiences.
Thinkific
thinkific.com
Thinkific is an online platform for creating, hosting, and managing courses and membership sites, supporting various content formats and analytics.
Skillsoft
skillsoft.com
Skillsoft is an enterprise learning platform that provides tools and resources for skill development, training, and employee engagement in organizations.
TalentLMS
talentlms.com
TalentLMS is a cloud-based Learning Management System that helps organizations create, manage, and deliver online training programs effectively.
Nas.io
nas.io
Nas.io is an app for community-led businesses that offers features for memberships, digital products, and paid events.
TrainerCentral
trainercentral.com
TrainerCentral is an online platform that helps trainers manage client relationships and training programs efficiently while providing tools for communication and progress tracking.
Varsity Tutors
varsitytutors.com
Varsity Tutors connects students with tutors for personalized support in over 3,000 subjects, offering flexible online sessions and classes.
Showbie
showbie.com
Showbie is a digital learning platform that enables educators to manage assignments, provide feedback, and facilitate collaboration among students and teachers.
Education Perfect
educationperfect.com
Education Perfect is an online learning platform that provides personalized resources and assessment tools for teachers and students to enhance academic success.
ClassLink
classlink.com
ClassLink is a cloud-based platform that provides single sign-on access to educational resources, enhancing connectivity between students, teachers, and learning tools.
LearnDash
learndash.com
LearnDash is a WordPress-based learning management system that enables users to create, manage, and sell online courses easily.
360Learning
360learning.com
360Learning is a collaborative LMS that enables companies to create and share training materials, supporting continuous employee development and knowledge sharing.
LearnWorlds
learnworlds.com
LearnWorlds is an LMS that enables businesses to create, manage, and sell online courses, offering personalized learning paths and various content formats.
edunation
edu-nation.net
Edunation is an educational app for K-12 that provides resources, tools for learning, and features like live tutorials and engagement tracking for students, teachers, and parents.
