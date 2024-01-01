Uniqode (formerly Beaconstac) is based in New York, NY, and helps more than 25,000 global brands consolidate their QR Code initiatives into one scalable platform. This empowers them to connect QR Code insights into a wider mobile marketing strategy. We service customers in over 40 countries. We are the only QR Code solution that is SOC2 and GDPR compliant. Our all-in-one QR Code Platform & Generator helps you drive customer engagement, measure the ROI of physical marketing channels, reduce friction & streamline operations, save costs, and become more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

Website: uniqode.com

