Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for QR Code KIT on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Formerly known as uQR.me, QR Code KIT is the longest-established dynamic QR code generator and an all-in-one solution for all QR needs.

Categories :

Website: qrcodekit.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to QR Code KIT. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.