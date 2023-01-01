WebCatalog
QR Code Generator

QR Code Generator

qr-code-generator.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for QR Code Generator on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

QR Code Generator for URL, vCard, and more. Add logo, colors, frames, and download in high print quality. Get your free QR Codes now!

Website: qr-code-generator.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to QR Code Generator. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

uQR.me

uQR.me

uqr.me

QRCode Monkey

QRCode Monkey

qrcode-monkey.com

Flowcode

Flowcode

flowcode.com

Pageloot

Pageloot

pageloot.com

QR Code Monkey

QR Code Monkey

qrcodemonkey.net

QR Code AI

QR Code AI

qrcode-ai.com

QR Toolkit

QR Toolkit

qrcode.antfu.me

QR.io

QR.io

qr.io

cutt.ly

cutt.ly

cutt.ly

Tapkit

Tapkit

tapkit.com

Autonix

Autonix

autonix.io

Hovercode

Hovercode

hovercode.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy