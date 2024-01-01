WebCatalog

Scanova

Scanova

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: scanova.io

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Scanova on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Scanova is a leading online SaaS tool that helps businesses create, design, manage, and track QR Codes for promotional and operational use cases. Marketers and businesses across industries and company sizes use Scanova to run end-to-end high-performance QR Code campaigns. With Scanova, marketers can engage customers with multimedia content, generate leads via print media, measure print media ROI, and reduce printing footprint and costs. Scanova is compliant with ISO 27001:2013, SOC2, and GDPR, and is used by the best global brands and institutions across 100+ countries.

Categories:

Business
QR Code Generator Software

Website: scanova.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Scanova. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

QR Code Scanner

QR Code Scanner

qrcodescan.in

Bitly

Bitly

bitly.com

QR.io

QR.io

qr.io

BL.INK

BL.INK

bl.ink

Flowcode

Flowcode

flowcode.com

UTM.io

UTM.io

web.utm.io

QR Code AI

QR Code AI

qrcode-ai.com

Barcode.so

Barcode.so

barcode.so

QRfy

QRfy

qrfy.com

QRStuff

QRStuff

qrstuff.com

QR Code KIT

QR Code KIT

qrcodekit.com

Digiphy

Digiphy

digiphy.it

Explore

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.