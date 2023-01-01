Trustpilot.com is a Danish consumer review website founded in Denmark in 2007 which hosts reviews of businesses worldwide. Nearly 1 million new reviews are posted each month. The site offers freemium services to businesses. The firm relies on users, software and compliance team to report and remove reviews from the platform that violate Trustpilot's content guidelines. Trustpilot has offices in New York, Denver, London, Copenhagen, Vilnius, Berlin and Melbourne, and employs more than 700 people. There are independent investigations that suggest that review websites such as Trustpilot may have fake reviews.

Website: trustpilot.com

