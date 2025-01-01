Top TruckX Alternatives

Verizon
verizon.com
The Verizon app allows users to manage their accounts, pay bills, switch plans, monitor data, shop for devices, and access support and entertainment services.
Motive
gomotive.com
Motive is a fleet management app that enhances safety and efficiency by tracking vehicles, monitoring driver behavior, and ensuring compliance across various industries.
Samsara
samsara.com
Samsara is a fleet management app that provides real-time data analysis, GPS tracking, fuel management, and safety tools for businesses to optimize their operations.
Fleet Complete
ecofleet.com
Fleet Complete is an app for tracking fleet vehicles and managing workforce logistics, aimed at improving operational efficiency and reducing costs.
Route4Me
route4me.com
Route4Me is a route optimization app for businesses, enabling efficient fleet management and navigation with real-time tracking and multi-day planning features.
Fleetx
fleetx.io
Fleetx is an AI-powered platform for digitizing logistics operations, providing tools for fleet management, real-time tracking, and data-driven insights.
Fleetio
fleetio.com
Fleetio is a fleet management app that allows users to manage vehicles and equipment with features like tracking, maintenance scheduling, and fuel management.
Vimcar
vimcar.de
Vimcar is a fleet management app that offers GPS tracking, driver management, and route optimization to enhance vehicle operations and reduce costs for businesses.
Detrack
detrack.com
Detrack is a cloud-based delivery management software that offers real-time tracking, proof of delivery, and route optimization for efficient logistics operations.
Tookan
jungleworks.com
Tookan is a delivery management platform that enables businesses to manage logistics, optimize routes, and track deliveries in real-time.
Rand McNally
randmcnally.com
The Rand McNally app offers navigation and fleet management tools for tracking vehicles, managing driver logs, and optimizing routes with real-time updates.
Momentum IoT
momentumiot.com
Momentum IoT is a cloud-based fleet management app providing GPS tracking, automated job costing, and real-time financial insights to enhance operational efficiency.
Zeo Route Planner
zeorouteplanner.com
Zeo Route Planner is a fleet management app for optimizing delivery routes, tracking drivers in real-time, and managing logistics efficiently.
Onfleet
onfleet.com
Onfleet is a delivery management app that helps businesses manage local deliveries with tools for route optimization, tracking, and communication between drivers and dispatchers.
RoadWarrior
roadwarrior.app
RoadWarrior is a route optimization app that helps businesses manage multi-stop deliveries, offering real-time traffic updates and customizable routing.
LocoNav
loconav.com
LocoNav is a fleet management app that offers solutions for tracking vehicles, monitoring fuel usage, and managing driver behavior to improve efficiency and safety.
FleetGO
fleetgo.com
FleetGO is a fleet management app that provides GPS tracking, vehicle inspections, trip reporting, and compliance monitoring for efficient operations.
Simply Fleet
simplyfleet.app
Simply Fleet is a fleet management app that streamlines maintenance, compliance, and cost tracking for businesses, optimizing operations and enhancing efficiency.
Track-POD
track-pod.com
Track-POD is a logistics app that optimizes delivery routes, generates shipping labels, and enables efficient communication between drivers and dispatchers.
Azuga
azuga.com
Azuga is a fleet management app that offers GPS tracking, driver behavior analysis, safety monitoring, and integration with other tools to improve efficiency and reduce costs.
Alvys
alvys.com
Alvys is a cloud-based transportation management system that streamlines logistics operations for carriers and brokers, offering features for load management, dispatch, and accounting.
Lytx
lytx.com
Lytx is a fleet management app that uses video and AI to improve driver safety, analyze behavior, track fleets, and enhance operational efficiency.
Automile
automile.com
Automile is a fleet management app for real-time GPS tracking, vehicle performance analysis, and driving behavior monitoring for businesses.
Geotab
geotab.com
Geotab is a fleet management app that offers vehicle tracking, maintenance scheduling, and driver safety monitoring for businesses to optimize operations.
PortPro
portpro.io
PortPro is a logistics management app for drayage trucking that streamlines operations with tools for order entry, container tracking, dispatch management, and reporting.
BigRoad
bigroad.com
BigRoad is an ELD app for truckers that helps manage hours of service, ensures compliance, tracks driving time, and supports fleet management with route optimization and safety features.
IntelliShift
intellishift.com
IntelliShift is a fleet management app that provides real-time data, automates workflows, and integrates with other systems to enhance operational efficiency and safety.
Record360
record360.com
Record360 is a digital inspection platform for managing asset conditions and claims, streamlining inspections for rental businesses using mobile tools and custom checklists.
GPSTab
gpstab.com
GPSTab is a no-contract ELD app that helps trucking businesses optimize operations with GPS tracking, driver management, and compliance features.
CalAmp
calamp.com
CalAmp is a cloud-based telematics app for businesses, offering asset tracking, maintenance scheduling, and performance insights to improve fleet operations.
