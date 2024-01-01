TelebuJoin

Website: join.telebu.com

TelebuJoin is an online cloud meeting platform that helps you connect, discuss & build relationships from anywhere, on the go. Join offers you the ability to Video Conference, Host Webinars & Broadcast events Features of Video Conferencing Click to Join No Downloads required for host or participants. Just Click the link to Join. Interactive Webinars Connect with a large crowd using webinars & interact with the participants Screen Share Collaborate on new ideas with easy screen sharing options Team Chat Talk to your teams instantly. Enable File sharing & Archiving Mobile Responsive Participants on the call while being on the go. Advanced Call Controls Record Calls, Lock Rooms, Mute Members, Download Chat Transcripts & More Features for Webinars Click to Join No Downloads required for host or participants. Just Click the link to Join. Screen Share Collaborate on new ideas with easy screen sharing options Team Chat Talk to your teams instantly. Enable File sharing & Archiving Mobile Responsive Participants on the call while being on the go. Advanced Call Controls Record Calls, Lock Rooms, Mute Members, Download Chat Transcripts & More Hand Raise Interact with Webinar Participants using Hand Raise Feature
