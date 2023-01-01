Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Cloudpresenter on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Make your meetings and webinars your own - white labelled & custom branded for all your organisations communications. Streamline and simplify online meetings, presentations and webinars. No need for multiple platforms, or separate accounts - you can do it all within Cloudpresenter. Content sharing, co-presenting, polls, role allocation, whiteboard, chat, Q&A, analytics, breakout rooms, registration - everything you need for successful meetings, webinars and presentations.

Website: cloudpresenter.com

