IMVU

IMVU

secure.imvu.com

Enter IMVU, the world’s largest avatar-based social network where shared experiences build deeper friendships. Customize your 3D avatar to reflect your sense of style. Explore our chat rooms where you can meet and voice chat with friends from around the world. Roleplay, dress up, party, go on a virtual date, host an event, and join a virtual world with millions of others. And, it’s totally free!

