ExpoSim is an innovative virtual event platform with interactive features that help you host engaging events. With customizable 3D virtual booths, live chat and video, and detailed reports on visitor engagement, ExpoSim is perfect for hosting virtual expos, trade shows, and more. Our primary value lies in providing a seamless, hassle-free event management experience that maximizes attendee engagement and exposure. We're also exploring the implementation of metaverse to take our platform to the next level.

Website: exposim.io

