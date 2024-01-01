Sylaps
Website: sylaps.com
Instantaneous, Audio and Video meeting collaboration. As simple as opening on a link to join a meeting on web browser, mobile devices and desktops. You no longer need to hassle your contacts with installing plugins. Just send them a link. Audio call and Video conferencing, file transfer and screen sharing. All-in-one secure service. All your data are encrypted and we assure you very high quality audio and video, screen-share and unlimited file transfer.
