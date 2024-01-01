Top Video Conferencing Software
Video conferencing software facilitates online communication for audio meetings, video gatherings, and seminars, offering functionalities like chat, screen sharing, and recording. These tools are designed to facilitate communication across long distances or international borders, fostering collaboration and minimizing travel expenses. They empower employees at all levels to host or participate in virtual meetings with colleagues, partners, or clients, regardless of geographical location. By eliminating the need for physical presence in both spontaneous discussions and crucial meetings, video conferencing solutions enhance convenience, streamline daily routines for all parties involved, strengthen client relationships, and foster transparent communication among teams. Additionally, certain systems integrate seamlessly with marketing automation and CRM software, enabling the synchronization of vital business data during conferences and facilitating efficient follow-up communications and updates to contact accounts.
Microsoft Teams
microsoft.com
Microsoft Teams is a communication and collaboration platform that combines workplace chat, video meetings, file storage , and application integration. The service integrates with the Office 365 subscription office productivity suite and features extensions that can integrate with non-Microsoft prod...
Google Meet
meet.google.com
Real-time meetings by Google. Using your browser, share your video, desktop, and presentations with teammates and customers. Google Meet is a high-quality video calling app designed to help you have meaningful and fun interactions with your friends, family, colleagues, and classmates, wherever they...
Skype
skype.com
Skype is a telecommunications application that specializes in providing video chat and voice calls between computers, tablets, mobile devices, the Xbox One console, and smartwatches over the Internet. Skype also provides instant messaging services. Users may transmit text, video, audio and images. ...
Slack
slack.com
Slack is a proprietary business communication platform developed by American software company Slack Technologies. Slack offers many IRC-style features, including persistent chat rooms (channels) organized by topic, private groups, and direct messaging.
Zoho Cliq
zoho.com
Zoho Cliq is a business communication software that helps simplify and streamline your communication with organized conversations and information that's easy to find. Cliq is designed to enable a hybrid work style, where you can log in to work through any device from anywhere. This helps improve you...
TeamViewer Web
teamviewer.com
Remote support like never beforeEverything you need on one platform. Discover a seamless and secure experience with the all-new TeamViewer.
Whereby
whereby.com
Whereby is a video conferencing platform and real-time video API providing easy to use, beautiful video calls. Whereby Embedded Integrate Whereby's much-loved UX into your platform, website or app using their API. Get started with just a few lines of code and customise the experience as much as you ...
Element
element.io
Element is a secure communications platform built on Matrix: a decentralised and end-to-end encrypted protocol. Bring your teams together, boost productivity and workplace satisfaction, while retaining complete ownership of your data. Element is a leader in the Forrester Wave: Secure Communications ...
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike solves teams' and individuals' communication chaos by bringing together email, team chat, collaborative docs, and meetings, into one feed. Spike for Personal Use: Get a better email experience with Spike's conversational email app that turns your emails into chat. It's like having a supercharg...
Zoho Meeting
zoho.com
One solution to manage both your online meeting and webinar needs. The best solution for your remote collaboration for the hybrid work. Online meeting or web conferencing is a rapidly growing segment of the Internet as more businesses opt to connect with customers and partners remotely. Zoho Meeting...
Bitrix24
bitrix24.com
Bitrix24 is software that helps companies and entrepreneurs increase their efficiency internally and externally. Our platform offers CRM, Contact Centre, Website builder, Online shop, Marketing campaigns, and other sales tools. In addition, there are safe intranet, task and project management, real-...
Lark
larksuite.com
Lark is an all-in-one collaboration platform for teams looking to streamline workflows and achieve business results faster. With a seamless user experience across desktop and mobile devices, Lark ensures that teams can work efficiently from anywhere. Lark is the super app for work that consolidates ...
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo's Sales Platform offers a unified, user-friendly solution for all your sales needs. With our powerful platform, you'll save time and gain the context necessary to provide personalized experiences that attract and convert the right customers at scale. And because our platform is built as part o...
Gather
gather.town
Gather helps distributed teams build virtual workspaces that bring everyone together. Whether you're collaborating in meetings, co-working with colleagues, or stopping by someone’s digital desk, connecting with your team becomes easy and energizing. High bandwidth work and culture creation happen no...
Free Conference Call
freeconferencecall.com
FreeConferenceCall.com is the most recognized conferencing brand in the world with users in more than 800,000 businesses, including nearly all Fortune 500 companies. Service offerings around the globe with unlimited use include high-quality HD audio conferencing, screen sharing and video conferencin...
Amazon Chime
chime.aws
Amazon Chime is a communications service that lets you meet, chat, and place business calls inside and outside your organization, all using a single application. With Amazon Chime, you have the flexibility to choose the features that you need for online meetings, video conferencing, and business cal...
Zimbra
zimbra.com
Zimbra provides open source server and client software for messaging and collaboration. To find out more visit https://www.zimbra.com.
crowdcast
crowdcast.io
Host exceptional live-streamed webinars, online conferences, and virtual events with Crowdcast v2.0! Our platform offers a suite of features to help you stand out from the crowd, including customizable backgrounds and logos, animated overlays, and seamless media integration with our new built-in stu...
GoTo
goto.com
An industry leader in online video conferencing for companies around the world, GoTo Meeting now comes as part of GoTo Connect, the all-in-one communications software built for SMBs. The Meeting solution, available to buy standalone, is trusted by millions of people every day for real time virtual c...
ConnectWise Home
connectwise.com
Made for companies that sell, service, and support technology, ConnectWise PSA (formerly ConnectWise Manage) is the leading business management platform worldwide. Technology Solution Providers (TSPs) rely on ConnectWise PSA to achieve greater accountability, operational efficiency, and profitabilit...
Ring4
ring4.com
The affordable & easy online business phone system. Setup your business phone number in 30 seconds and call, text and video conference in the cloud. Say goodbye to costly extra SIM cards, data plans and landlines.
JioMeet
jio.com
Enjoy seamless virtual connections with JioMeet - an Indian app bringing the world closer together! JioMeet is connecting us all with its video conferencing solutions! It is not just the seamless video calls but also the plethora of features it brings to its users that makes JioMeet a revolutionary ...
8x8 Work
8x8.com
8x8 Work is an all-in-one collaboration hub for phone, video, and messaging. It brings robust and secure unified communication and collaboration experiences to every employee, with the convenience of doing more from anywhere on any device. 8x8 Work elevates the quality and reliability of your busine...
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars (formerly Webex Events) is a scalable webinar platform that can create engaging and impactful experiences for everyone, from small sessions to massive global audiences. Make webinars inclusive, engaging, and interactive: • Encourage active participation with moderated Q&A, live pollin...
Ringover
ringover.com
Ringover is the easy-to-use multichannel cloud communication solution (calls, SMS, video calls, emails...), designed to enhance your customers' experience, and maximize your sales. Give your clients and prospects a personalized experience and boost the productivity of your sales and customer service...
Moxo
moxo.com
Streamline external projects with customers, vendors, and partners. With Moxo, accelerate workflows from account acquisition, to onboarding, and servicing. Coordinate with customers, vendors, and partners to achieve joint deliverables, track milestones, exchange documents, gather approvals and more....
Dolby.io
dolby.io
Dolby.io is a new developer platform by Dolby Labs that puts decades of Dolby sight and sound technology into the hands of developers to deliver quality in communications, real-time streaming, and media processing solutions — at scale. The platform includes a powerful suite of self-service APIs, SDK...
Sessions.us
sessions.us
Wow your participants with interactive meetings and webinars. Sessions has everything on 1 platform: scheduling, transcripts, rooms, cloud storage & AI.
Ryver
ryver.com
Get more done and save money by collaborating with your whole team IN ONE APP. Group chat + task manager + voice & video calls. Start for free today!
BlueJeans
bluejeans.com
BlueJeans is the meetings platform for the modern workplace. We bring video, audio and web conferencing together with the collaboration tools people use every day. The first cloud service to connect desktops, mobile devices and room systems in one video meeting, BlueJeans makes meetings fast to join...
ClickMeeting
clickmeeting.com
ClickMeeting is a feature-rich, browser-based webinar and online meeting platform, chosen and loved by thousands of marketers, salespeople, teachers, trainers, and managers worldwide. ClickMeeting is suitable for freelancers and organizations of all types: from micro-businesses to international ente...
Trillian
trillian.im
Trillian is modern and secure instant messaging for people, business and healthcare For over 20 years, Trillian has been helping people stay connected. Today's Trillian brings secure (and HIPAA-compliant) messaging to healthcare professionals and businesses of all sizes. And true to our roots, if yo...
Demodesk
demodesk.com
Demodesk is the leading platform for virtual sales. Schedule meetings on auto-pilot, run professional video meetings, and coach sales teams in real-time with AI. 100% GDPR compliant, enterprise-grade security and support. The platform automates repetitive tasks and streamlines the entire sales proce...
Consolto
consolto.com
Consolto’s hope is that with their SMB-focused conferencing solution, anyone can offer high impact, one-on-one digital services that are on par and even exceed those provided by larger organizations. The Problem According to Consolto.com, right now setting up a videochat with a client can be somewha...
Vowel
vowel.com
Vowel is an AI-powered video-conferencing and meeting tool. With ai-powered meeting summaries, Vowel makes every meeting more inclusive and worthwhile, with a simple, secure, and reliable experience. Host, record, transcribe, clip, search, and share meetings — no add-ons required! Key features: - AI...
Fuze
fuze.com
At Fuze, we want to change the way people communicate so they can do their best work. With the modern workforce in mind, we’ve created one platform that empowers people to seamlessly transition between calling, meeting, chatting, and content sharing, and collaborate on any device, whenever and where...
11Sight
11sight.com
Very few organizations pay attention to optimizing the customer journey from the first engagement. Even though, your first meeting with a prospect represents 80% of your deal's success. Introducing 11Sight's #1 Inbound Video Call and Customer Engagement Platform for Revenue Teams. Convert more quali...
Supernormal
supernormal.com
Supernormal helps you create amazing meeting notes without lifting a finger. Supernormal AI automatically transcribes and writes the meeting notes for Google Meet. Save five to ten minutes every meeting. Instantly shareable to Google Drive, Notion, Quip, Slack, Hubspot, Salesforce and more.
Butter
butter.us
Effortlessly plan, run and recap super-engaging workshops, trainings, and meetings with Butter’s built-in agenda planner, integrated collaboration tools and auto-generated recaps—all in one place.
Crikle
crikle.com
Crikle is a multichannel customer engagement software that better connects you to those who need your expertise the most, whether they’re on your website, on social media or want to schedule a call with you. Meet your customers where they are and let them choose how they want to communicate with you...
join.me
join.me
Screen sharing, online meetings and team collaboration are all fast and easy at join.me. Show work who's boss. Try JoinMe free today!
Vectera
vectera.com
Vectera is the better way to meet customers online. A single URL is all you need to access the online meeting rooms. Schedule appointments and conduct secure video meetings for up to 10 people. Get creative with whiteboards, cobrowsing and document annotation. 1-click start, no downloads, no frustra...
Liveform
livestorm.co
Livestorm is the first video engagement platform to manage meetings, webinars, and virtual events from start to finish. With Livestorm, unblock traditional video conferencing silos and use an end-to-end video engagement platform for your meetings and events. Get access to email templates and sequenc...
ClearSlide
clearslide.com
We aspire to make every customer interaction successful. Every email, every meeting, and every presentation should be amazing. ClearSlide provides a complete Sales Engagement Platform that combines content management, integrated communications, engagement analytics, and guided selling to power dynam...
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
BigMarker is the world's most customizable platform for webinars, virtual and hybrid events. We combine powerful video technology with robust marketing and interactive experience capabilities to create one-of-a-kind branded events. Companies across the world use BigMarker's all-in-one platform to cr...
Daily
daily.co
At Daily, we're on a mission to build the best WebRTC developer platform on the market. The trusted WebRTC platform for companies from startups to the Fortune 500, our video SDKs allow engineering teams to integrate world-class video and audio experiences into any product for any use case. We provid...
Salesroom
salesroom.com
Experience the power of Salesroom, our AI-powered video conferencing platform. Salesroom not only tracks buyer engagement but also teaches virtual communication best practices. With real-time access to your knowledge base, Salesroom is designed to improve reps’ performance in meetings and quota atta...
Goodmeetings
goodmeetings.ai
Goodmeetings is a video first AI & Analytics enabled platform built exclusively for remote sales. Beyond traditional video meeting needs of sales teams, it automates sales workflows for productivity & leverages AI to provide dynamic cues & nudges for sales conversion. It also empowers sales leaders ...
SignalWire
signalwire.com
A next-generation video collaboration platform. Powered by an elastic cloud communications network featuring APIs for voice, SMS, and video functionality.
3veta
3veta.com
3veta is a full suite of appointment scheduling and video conferencing tools for remote teams. Prominent use cases: → Appointment Scheduling (booking page, shared team calendar, 2-way calendar sync, synchronization with Microsoft Exchange, Google Calendar, Apple Calendar; meeting reminders, etc.) → ...
Agora
agora.io
The Real-Time Engagement Platform for meaningful human connections.People engage longer when they see, hear, and interact with each other. With Agora, you can embed vivid voice and video in any application, on any device, anywhere.
Tolstoy
gotolstoy.com
Tolstoy is a new way to communicate with interactive video! Tolstoy’s simple, easy-to-use, interactive video platform steers viewers to the right content for them. The benefits of interactive video for your website: 1. Increase your conversion rate and revenue 2. Simplify the navigation on your webs...
SoWork
sowork.com
SoWork virtual workplaces give remote teams efficiency, presence, spontaneity, and connection. With AI-powered Office Assistant Sophia, the best meeting tools, and full customization, SoWork is where your team is happier & more productive than ever.
Crewdle
crewdle.com
The first carbon-neutral video communication platform worldwide Crewdle offers a serverless digital ecosystem that is secure, simple and sustainable, thanks to peer- to-peer technology. The perfect solution to help save the planet, one conversation at a time. Crewdle means maximum security. Crewdle ...
Cisco
cisco.com
Cisco Spaces is a cloud platform that connects people & things with spaces to transform buildings into smart spaces. Using the power of Cisco devices as sensors (Catalyst, Meraki, Webex) and the Spaces ecosystem, the platform aims to make buildings safe, smart, sustainable, and seamless. Cisco Space...
TrueConf
trueconf.com
TrueConf is a self-hosted team messaging platform that lets you organize video conferences with up to 1,500 participants. TrueConf Server guarantees secure, reliable communication in LAN/VPN, integrates seamlessly with VoIP and conference room systems, and provides a number of collaboration tools fo...
Desk AI
desks.ai
Desk AI is a platform to create personalized sales, marketing, and training videos using AI presenters. * Deliver Customer Education at Scale * Deliver at the Speed of Need * Use Google Reviews, PDF, CSV, Images, Blogs * Create Data-Driven Customer Education Videos in Minutes With Desk AI, you ca...
Streem
streem.com
StreemCore® is an enterprise-class, remote visual assistance tool using out-of-the-box augmented reality (AR) capabilities. By adding an interactive, no-download video collaboration tool, companies can quickly see and solve remotely - accelerating diagnosis and support resolution times. With Streem'...
Cosmos Video
cosmos.video
Collaborate in the moment with your remote team Team meeting spaces designed for remote teams to collaborate in the moment without disturbing. Say goodbye to waiting for replies, scheduling calls, or sharing meeting links.