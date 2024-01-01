Teampay’s all-in-one spend management features built-in controls that enforce your policy upfront and enable you to manage all company spend in one place. While finance teams maintain total control, managers and employees get real-time visibility into actual spend, empowering them to make quick, compliant purchases. Teampay makes it easy for everyone in the company to buy what they need while giving the finance team peace of mind with automated purchasing workflows and reconciliation. With Teampay, you can manage all types of purchasing, made by anyone, from end-to-end. Employees love the effortless experience, and Finance teams can breathe easy knowing that all spending is pre-coded & pre-approved. Teampay directly integrates with Quickbooks Online, Xero, Intacct, Netsuite, and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and Finance & Operations.

Website: teampay.co

