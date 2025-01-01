Top TealBook Alternatives

QuickBooks Online

intuit.com

QuickBooks Online is a cloud-based accounting software that helps businesses manage finances, including invoicing, payroll, and expense tracking, accessible from anywhere.

Rippling

rippling.com

Rippling is a platform that integrates HR, IT, and finance, allowing businesses to manage employee onboarding, payroll, and workflows in one system.

Mercury

mercury.com

Mercury is a digital banking platform for startups, offering checking and savings accounts, team management, payment tools, and API access for financial automation.

Ramp

ramp.com

Ramp is an all-in-one platform for managing corporate cards, expenses, and vendor payments, designed to streamline financial operations for businesses.

ZoomInfo

zoominfo.com

ZoomInfo is a B2B platform providing accurate data and insights for sales and marketing teams to improve customer acquisition and engagement.

SqlDBM

sqldbm.com

SqlDBM is a web-based tool for designing SQL databases, creating ERDs, and collaborating on database schemas for various platforms like SQL Server and MySQL.

Rydoo

rydoo.com

Rydoo is an expense management app that allows users to submit, approve, and track expenses in real-time, integrating with finance and HR tools.

SAP

sap.com

The SAP app streamlines business operations by integrating functionalities for finance, HR, sales, and supply chain management to enhance efficiency and decision-making.

Navan

navan.com

Navan is a corporate travel and expense management app that simplifies booking, managing travel, and tracking expenses for businesses.

Sprinto

sprinto.com

Sprinto is a compliance management platform that automates security compliance processes, integrates with cloud services, and supports various regulatory frameworks.

Airwallex

airwallex.com

Airwallex is a financial technology app for businesses that simplifies international payments and financial operations across multiple currencies.

dbt

getdbt.com

dbt is a data transformation tool that allows users to build and manage data pipelines using SQL, enabling collaboration and improving data quality.

Pleo

pleo.io

Pleo is an expense management app that provides company cards for employees, allowing for real-time tracking and automation of expenses and reimbursements.

Pipefy

pipefy.com

Pipefy is a cloud-based workflow automation platform that enables businesses to streamline processes and improve productivity without coding expertise.

Planhat

planhat.com

Planhat is a customer success platform that centralizes customer data, automates workflows, and optimizes customer engagement to improve retention and performance.

Coupa

coupa.com

Coupa is a cloud-based platform for Business Spend Management that helps organizations manage procurement, invoicing, and expenses while enhancing supplier collaboration.

DATEV

datev.de

The DATEV app streamlines accounting and financial management, offering tools for invoicing, bookkeeping, and tax compliance with integration capabilities.

Segment

segment.com

Segment is a customer data platform that helps companies collect, unify, and send first-party customer data to various tools and systems.

Scrut Automation

scrut.io

Scrut Automation is a compliance management platform that monitors security controls, streamlines regulatory adherence, and automates compliance tasks for various standards.

Spendesk

spendesk.com

Spendesk is a spend management platform that centralizes budgeting, invoicing, expenses, and corporate card management for businesses, providing visibility and control over spending.

Brex

brex.com

Brex is a financial management app that integrates corporate cards, expense management, and business banking for streamlined operations.

Airbase

airbase.io

Airbase is a spend management platform that automates accounts payable, expense management, and integrates with various accounting systems for businesses.

Payhawk

payhawk.com

Payhawk is a spend management app that integrates company cards, expenses, and accounts payable for businesses, enhancing financial control and efficiency.

Source Intelligence

sourceintelligence.com

Source Intelligence is an app for managing product compliance, responsible sourcing, sustainability, and supply chain visibility through data collection and reporting.

Team Procure

teamprocure.com

Team Procure is a cloud-based procurement software that manages auctions, bid collection, approvals, and order tracking from a unified platform.

Everstream Analytics

everstream.ai

Everstream Analytics provides AI-driven insights and risk analytics for supply chains, helping businesses anticipate disruptions and improve operational resilience.

Mission Grey

missiongrey.com

Mission Grey is an AI tool that provides real-time insights, risk assessments, and monitoring of geopolitical and geoeconomic events to inform business strategy and operations.

Prodensus

prodensus.com

Prodensus simplifies sourcing by replacing infrequent RFQs with continuous engagement, enhancing supplier relationships and reducing costs.

Part Analytics

partanalytics.com

Part Analytics automates sourcing and procurement processes, offering insights on parts availability, costs, risks, and savings with various modules for data management.

Mine

saymine.com

Mine app automates data privacy operations for enterprises, helping them achieve compliance efficiently tailored to their processing needs.

