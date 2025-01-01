Top TallyFox Alternatives

Microsoft Visio

Microsoft Visio

microsoft.com

Microsoft Visio is a diagramming tool for creating flowcharts, organizational charts, and network diagrams using templates and customizable shapes.

Lucid

Lucid

lucid.co

Lucid is a visual collaboration tool for teams, offering virtual whiteboarding and diagramming to enhance planning and project execution.

Deel

Deel

deel.com

Deel is an HR platform for managing global teams, enabling compliant hiring, onboarding, and payroll for employees and contractors in over 150 countries.

SmartDraw

SmartDraw

smartdraw.com

SmartDraw is a diagramming app that allows users to create flowcharts, floor plans, and data visualizations with collaboration features for teams.

Creately

Creately

creately.com

Creately is a visual collaboration platform for teams to ideate, plan, and execute projects using various templates and real-time collaboration features.

Happeo

Happeo

happeo.com

Happeo is an intranet platform that centralizes knowledge and communication, facilitating collaboration through customizable pages, channels, and a company directory.

People.ai

People.ai

people.ai

People.ai is a revenue intelligence platform that improves sales processes by integrating AI insights and automation into CRM systems.

Chartloop

Chartloop

chartloop.com

Chartloop generates organizational charts to support sales, recruitment, and business strategies, providing key intelligence for teams.

Freshteam

Freshteam

freshworks.com

Freshteam is an HR software for managing hiring, onboarding, employee information, and time off, streamlining HR processes for growing businesses.

GlassFrog

GlassFrog

glassfrog.com

GlassFrog is a web-based software tool that supports organizations in managing roles, responsibilities, and decision-making processes within the Holacracy framework.

Agentnoon

Agentnoon

agentnoon.com

Agentnoon is an AI-powered platform for org design and workforce planning, helping enterprises visualize and manage complex organizational structures.

Pingboard

Pingboard

pingboard.com

Pingboard is a platform for remote employee connection, offering organizational charts, directories, and engagement tools to enhance communication and collaboration.

Tasks in a Box

Tasks in a Box

tasksinabox.com

Tasks in a Box enables goal-sharing collaboration among users, facilitating process adaptation and teamwork without rigid organizational structures.

Names & Faces

Names & Faces

namesandfaces.com

Names & Faces creates a visual employee directory and organizational chart from employee data, aiding recognition and understanding of team structure.

ChartHop

ChartHop

charthop.com

ChartHop is a People Operations Platform that visualizes and connects people data, enabling insights and alignment for organizations.

The Org

The Org

theorg.com

The Org app allows users to create a public organizational chart to showcase their team structure, recognize colleagues, and enhance recruitment efforts.

Organimi

Organimi

organimi.com

Organimi is a cloud-based organizational chart software for creating and customizing org charts, directories, and photoboards for businesses.

TeamOhana

TeamOhana

teamohana.com

TeamOhana is a headcount management platform that helps companies track hiring, manage headcount budgets, and collaborate in real time across HR and finance teams.

GoProfiles

GoProfiles

goprofiles.io

GoProfiles is an AI-driven employee engagement platform that enhances team collaboration through peer recognition, detailed employee profiles, and an organizational chart.

Knoetic

Knoetic

knoetic.com

Knoetic is a platform that provides data analysis tools for insights on DEI, attrition, recruiting, and compensation, aiding strategic planning and decision-making.

OneDirectory

OneDirectory

onedirectory.com

OneDirectory is an employee directory app that enables quick searching and connecting with coworkers, enhancing collaboration in Microsoft Office 365.

