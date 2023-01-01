Tall Emu CRM

Tall Emu is a CRM but doesn't just look after leads, customers, and selling. It also manages the whole business end to end From that initial contact, right through manufacturing, and warehouse management including the pick, pack, and getting it delivery. You can even manage your ongoing customer relationship with the Free Customer Portal. Tall Emu integrates to XERO and MYOB and other business-critical systems like your phone system, website and shopping carts. All with the goal of making your business cost-effective and efficient to run. Tall Emu has been making software for nearly 20 years for Australian and NZ business predominantly and is now part of the MYOB family of business software solutions.

Website: tallemucrm.com

