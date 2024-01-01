Top Time Series Intelligence Software
Time series intelligence software, also referred to as time series analytics software, presents a means to analyze and derive significant business insights and patterns from time series data. These tools enable users to detect patterns within vast and continuous time series datasets for tasks such as reporting, forecasting, and predictive analysis. With features for data visualization, these solutions facilitate comprehension of intricate data structures. Through the integration of embedded machine learning techniques, time series intelligence tools unveil previously obscured insights, such as microtrends and anomalies, without necessitating manual data exploration, thus conserving business time and resources. While primarily utilized by data scientists, data analysts, and IT professionals, these software solutions are accessible to the broader spectrum of business users as well.
MATLAB Online
mathworks.com
MATLAB Online provides access to MATLAB from any standard web browser wherever you have Internet access. MATLAB Online offers cloud storage and synchronization, and collaboration through online sharing and publishing, making it ideal for teaching, learning, and lightweight access.
InfluxData
influxdata.com
InfluxDB open source time series database, purpose-built by InfluxData for monitoring metrics and events, provides real-time visibility into stacks, sensors, and systems. Use InfluxDB to capture, analyze, and store millions of points per second, meet demanding SLA’s, and chart a path to automation.
ProQuo AI
proquoai.com
ProQuo AI is an AI-powered brand management platform where marketers can generate their brand strategy, test creative assets and monitor brand performance – all in real-time. ProQuo interacts with consumers daily and measures how they really feel about your brand, competitors and category. ProQuo’s ...
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx is a fun, low-code / no-code, end-to-end data analytics platform that allows anyone, anywhere, to turn extraordinary amounts of data into quick insights that help them create breakthroughs every day. Today, organizations all over the world rely on the Alteryx to rapidly upskill their workfor...
Avora
avora.com
Avora is the AutoML solution for everyone. Digitalisation of the economy has accelerated the pace at which markets move with an emerging need for any business’ stakeholder to make decisions and create strategies based on accurate market and performance data. Avora helps organisations doing just that...
Clarify
clarify.io
Clarify lets you and your team easily visualize, explore, and share knowledge around time-series data. Helping you turn data into actual value, every day. By visualizing your data in one intuitive and engaging interface, Clarify makes data available for everyone. Bring your team together to add cont...
Sedai
sedai.io
Sedai delivers AI-powered cloud cost optimization and performance tuning, empowering DevOps and SRE teams to maximize cloud savings, improve customer experience, and seamlessly scale. With Sedai, companies can achieve real-time, continuous optimization adaptable to ongoing changes and growth with mi...
Kinetica
kinetica.com
Kinetica is the database for time & space. Kinetica makes it easy and fast to: - ingest massive amounts of IoT data and other contextual data sets - fuse data sets using spatial and temporal joins - analyze data using SQL based analytics for spatial, graph, and time-series analytics or running conta...
Ikigai
ikigailabs.io
Ikigai's operational BI platform transforms the way businesses make tactical decisions. Business-user-friendly UI/UX enables anyone to infuse and prepare data and run robust AI-powered analyses to achieve their business goals. DeepMatch stitches together even the most disparate datasets in minutes w...
Epsilon3
epsilon3.io
Epsilon3’s software platform manages complex operational procedures, saving operators time and reducing errors. It supports the entire life cycle of a project from integration and testing through live operations. -Interactive real-time synchronized procedures for multiple programs/missions -Embedded...
Anodot
anodot.com
Anodot’s augmented analytics platform is the next generation in business intelligence. Anodot proactively identifies revenue-critical business incidents, recommends actions, and automates the remediation process, in real time. Anodot’s patented technology goes beyond data visualization by constantly...
Baresquare
baresquare.com
Never let a dead-end button sink conversion rates, lose visitors to slow page loads, or miss metrics that matter. Baresquare’s action-driven analytics pinpoint small issues before they become big problems, and surface micro insights that could lead to major opportunities. We connect with your curren...
Marple
marpledata.com
Marple is a web-based time series data analysis platform for engineering teams. Marple has a specific focus on sensor data coming from tests and measurements. Marple offers both data management and data analysis features. It is especially strong in the visualisation of large time series data sets. D...