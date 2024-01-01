Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Epsilon3 on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Epsilon3’s software platform manages complex operational procedures, saving operators time and reducing errors. It supports the entire life cycle of a project from integration and testing through live operations. -Interactive real-time synchronized procedures for multiple programs/missions -Embedded release process including approvals, edits, in-line feedback, and tracking changes between revisions -Query-able database of as-run procedures -Manual and automated procedure views and capabilities -Integrated telemetry, command and control, and mission data -Detailed analytics, reports, and dashboards

Website: epsilon3.io

