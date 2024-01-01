WebCatalog

Epsilon3

Epsilon3

Website: epsilon3.io

Epsilon3’s software platform manages complex operational procedures, saving operators time and reducing errors. It supports the entire life cycle of a project from integration and testing through live operations. -Interactive real-time synchronized procedures for multiple programs/missions -Embedded release process including approvals, edits, in-line feedback, and tracking changes between revisions -Query-able database of as-run procedures -Manual and automated procedure views and capabilities -Integrated telemetry, command and control, and mission data -Detailed analytics, reports, and dashboards

Business
Analytics Platforms

