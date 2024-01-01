Ikigai's operational BI platform transforms the way businesses make tactical decisions. Business-user-friendly UI/UX enables anyone to infuse and prepare data and run robust AI-powered analyses to achieve their business goals. DeepMatch stitches together even the most disparate datasets in minutes without any data pre-processing. This patented technology improves over time and learns from humans. The proprietary DeepCasting technology generates forecasts on as little as a few weeks of data, also with higher accuracy than any other method. Instead of comparing a handful of what-if scenarios, Ikigai's proprietary DeepPlan analysis evaluates up to 10^19 options and identifies the most optimal ones for any given parameters. Built upon cutting-edge MIT research on AI and machine learning, Ikigai is uniquely positioned to help operational teams improve the speed and accuracy of their decisions under uncertainty and constant change, ultimately increasing the ROI for their business, while making the latest data science techniques accessible to any data professional. Learn more https://www.ikigailabs.io

Categories :

Website: ikigailabs.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Ikigai. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.