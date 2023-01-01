Visyond
Website: visyond.com
Turn your Excel into an insights machine anybody can drive. Visualize your spreadsheets as predictive dashboards, automate financial statements, and collaborate on what-if and risk analyses while protecting the model, sensitive data, and controlling exactly how much each and every person can interact with it. Keep the flexibility of a spreadsheet - use the familiar syntax of Excel — including dynamic arrays and XLOOKUPs — and quickly analyze the model, its scenarios, and create interactive visualizations for your team. Be in control - boost your team’s capabilities to get insights from and contribute information to the central spreadsheet in a secure and organized way that you control. Get answers in minutes - establish a visualization layer for your team to ask the central model ‘what-if’ questions, analyze scenarios and risks, and share interactive insights in minutes. Fewer errors, better security - improve data accuracy, reduce the risk of errors, protect sensitive information, and make better decisions, faster.
