ConverSight is a Contextual Decision Intelligence Platform, built based on its patented Augmented Conversational AI and Analytics techniques. ConverSight's AI assistant, Athena, delivers business insights by connecting to customer’s data and generating insights & recommendations using machine learning techniques. With ConverSight, businesses are able to implement artificial intelligence in their response planning methods, allowing for better accuracy, stronger decision-making, and smoother reaction times, which ultimately reduces costs and drastically improves the function of the supply chain. ConverSight acts as a Supply Chain Control Tower to help businesses optimize operations, minimize disruptions, and resolve critical issues in real time. ConverSight's AI business assistant, Athena, offers businesses greater data visibility and insights to proactively improve their supply chains and make other accurate, informed decisions

Categories:

Business
Analytics Platforms

