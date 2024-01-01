Top Outbound Call Tracking Software
Outbound call tracking software enables users to make direct calls to leads while recording call and prospect data. This solution is instrumental in swiftly reaching out to potential customers to capitalize on sales opportunities. Outbound call tracking products offer click-to-call functionality for rapid dialing, create local numbers to enhance response rates, and automate voicemails and follow-up emails. Additionally, these products can record calls for training purposes and categorize prospects based on the likelihood of a successful sale. Outbound call tracking solutions are particularly popular among inside sales representatives and telemarketers.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use,...
OpenPhone
openphone.co
OpenPhone is the simple, collaborative phone for businesses. Designed to be intuitive and effective, it’s a reliable and powerful cloud-based calling and messaging solution that transforms the way your team manages customer and contact relationships. With deep integrations and configurability, OpenP...
MightyCall
mightycall.com
Created by a team with over 20 years of expertise in virtual telephony, MightyCall’s Call Center easily adapts to your business workflow. Our customizable settings ensure the solution fits your unique needs, leading to simplified communication and improved revenue. Standout Attributes: Real-time fee...
JustCall
justcall.io
JustCall is a cloud based phone system for your remote sales and support teams. Integrates with HubSpot, Intercom, Pipedrive, Salesforce & other CRM/Helpdesk tools.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Outreach
outreach.io
Outreach is the leading sales execution platform that helps market-facing teams efficiently create and predictably close more pipeline. From prospecting to deal management to forecasting, our platform leverages automation and artificial intelligence to help revenue leaders increase efficiency and ef...
CallRail
callrail.com
CallRail makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to turn more leads into better customers. Serving more than 200,000 businesses and integrating with leading marketing and sales software, our marketing analytics and business communications solutions deliver real-time insights that help our customer...
Bigin
bigin.com
Bigin is a lightweight CRM built exclusively for small businesses. It comes with an easy-to-use interface that makes managing pipelines, adding notes, updating records and scheduling follow-ups easy and helps focus on what matters most - closing more deals.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo SalesOS is the modern go-to-market platform for B2B companies. We have the biggest, most accurate, and most frequently refreshed database of insights, intelligence, and purchasing intent data about companies and contacts. We layer additional tools on top of that intelligence—such as convers...
Adversus
adversus.io
Adversus is an outbound auto dialer that helps streamline your outgoing calls, automate manual processes, and provide valuable insights. Adversus allows you to customize your dialing strategy with numerous features. Choose between Predictive, Progressive, or Manual dialing - or mix them up! Make all...
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX
Aircall
aircall.io
Aircall is an easy-to-use, cloud-based phone solution with features built for a better kind of conversation. Get set up in seconds and start a conversation anywhere in the world today. No hardware. No headaches. Aircall fits inside your existing workflows with easy, one-click integrations, connect...
Vonage
vonage.com
Vonage (, legal name Vonage Holdings Corp.) is an American publicly held business cloud communications provider. Headquartered in Holmdel Township, New Jersey, the company was founded in 2001 as a provider of residential telecommunications services based on voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). As o...
Salesloft
salesloft.com
SalesLoft is the #1 sales engagement platform, helping B2B sellers get to "yes" quicker. We integrate with today’s top CRMs, turning your data into dollars.
PhoneBurner
phoneburner.com
Powering millions of monthly conversations for 3000+ clients. Increase call answer rates + multiply quality live connections with the only dialer with a Tier 1 carrier. With 15 years serving sales teams, we understand that calls don’t grow revenue. Conversations do. PhoneBurner’s power dialer balanc...
Ringover
ringover.com
Ringover is the easy-to-use multichannel cloud communication solution (calls, SMS, video calls, emails...), designed to enhance your customers' experience, and maximize your sales. Give your clients and prospects a personalized experience and boost the productivity of your sales and customer service...
Zendesk Sell
zendesk.com
Hitting your revenue target while delivering a great customer experience is hard. Zendesk Sell makes it easy. Zendesk Sell is a modern sales CRM to help you accelerate revenue that’s quick to set up, intuitive, and easy to love. Featuring productivity tools, advanced analytics, and a full customer v...
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply is a sales engagement platform that helps you automate & scale multichannel outreach, so you can generate more leads, acquire new customers and grow revenue faster.
Cloudtalk
cloudtalk.com
Make CX your greatest advantage with CloudTalk’s business-calling software. Call directly with CloudTalk, access all customer data, and automate tasks. Experience the future of business calling with CloudTalk. Access 160+ international numbers, increase call efficiency by up to 87%, and save your te...
Outplay
outplayhq.com
Outplay is the only sales engagement platform that every growing sales team needs. It helps reps prospect, engage, track and sell from a single place without the need to juggle multiple tools and pay multiple bills.Outplay offers powerful and personalized multichannel outreach, outbound sales automa...
Tenfold
tenfold.com
Tenfold’s next-generation SaaS CTI solution lets you easily integrate your existing telephony platforms with your CRM. With Tenfold, you can enable complete data capture by auto-logging of calls to your CRM; uplevel your customer experience with an agent screen pop that immediately IDs the customer ...
FreeAgent CRM
freeagentcrm.com
FreeAgent CRM is a fully-featured CRM that helps your team get organized, gain visibility into day-to-day work, and get more done with a powerful, easy-to-use sales platform your sales team will actually love. Work smarter and faster with instant visibility, empowering sales teams to do more with le...
Ringy
ringy.com
The CRM built on what matters most – communication! Conversations drive sales. Ringy handles them for you. Turn calls into customers with an automated sales team in your back pocket. Ringy is a complete CRM designed to support your team, enhance performance, and bridge the gap between lead nurture a...
Yobi
yobi.app
All client conversations and your team in one appYobi centralizes all your customer conversations into one inbox, no matter the channel, from your preferred platform. Simple and powerful, you can talk to your customers over any channel, and share and review conversations with your team, anywhere...
Salesmate
salesmate.io
Most CRMs are rigid, inflexible, and cost a lot of money to organizations, and Salesmate solves exactly these pain-points. Salesmate is a flexible, customizable, and cost-effective solution to multiple teams in your organization. The platform solves these problems by offering built-in tools, saving ...
Aloware
aloware.com
Aloware understands what a modern contact center software should be: efficient, flexible, and packed with necessary features. It gears sales and support teams with the right tools to crush quotas and close more deals efficiently. It does all that by providing an all-in-one turnkey software that help...
iPlum
iplum.com
iPlum is a mobile first solution for business professionals. It works on your existing smartphone without changing carriers. You get a separate line with calling, texting and phone system features. It is simple to use, backed with enterprise security controls. The platform provides HIPAA compliance ...
Groove
groove.co
Experience the Power of Frictionless Selling. Eliminate friction from your sales process and generate more revenue with the highest-rated sales engagement platform for Salesforce.
Uptics
uptics.io
Meet Uptics. Your new secret weapon to dominate outbound sales, book 3x more meetings and close more deals with ease. Uptics is an easy to use, sales software that helps you automate all the manual, boring sales stuff so you can focus on things that matter - taking care of customers and closing sale...
GoDial
godial.cc
GoDial is an Automatic Call App,Mobile CRM and Outbound Dialer Software for Mobile Telecalling and Outbound Calling Service. Set-Up your Outbound Call Center in less than 2 mins with GoDial. GoDial uses phone's SIM for dialing, hence no costs for Cloud Telephony or VoIP.
Genesys Cloud
genesys.com
The Genesys Cloud CX™ platform is trusted by thousands of small, medium and large enterprises and recognized across the globe as an industry-leading cloud call center solution and customer experience (CX) platform. No matter where the customer conversation starts or ends, Genesys Cloud CX transforms...
Kixie
kixie.com
Kixie is the sales engagement platform that boosts sales team performance with ultra-reliable, easily automated calling and texting for HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Zoho, and other leading CRMs. Call or text numbers from your CRM – or any webpage in Google Chrome – in one click, with every intera...
LeadDesk
leaddesk.com
LeadDesk is a cloud-based contact center software for high volume sales and customer-service. Customers range from SMB to large Enterprise customers. Other major customer industries include; media, security services, energy, telecommunication, financial services, market research, and fundraising. Ou...
Toky
toky.co
Toky is a full-featured Business Phone System that allows your customers and team to communicate seamlessly using the internet. With virtual phone numbers from around the world, make yourself available no matter where your company is based. Integrations with major CRM and other business tools not on...
Voiso
voiso.com
Voiso is an advanced cloud-based contact center solution, allowing to easily start, scale, and run your contact center while improving business metrics and customer experience. A complete set of contact center capabilities includes local calling experience, smart auto-dialers, AI-powered speech reco...