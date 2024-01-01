WebCatalog

VanillaSoft

VanillaSoft

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: vanillasoft.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for VanillaSoft on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

VanillaSoft, the industry’s most successful sales engagement platform, helps sales development teams engage over 15,000,000 contacts every month. Used standalone, or in combination with existing traditional CRM systems, VanillaSoft empowers sales reps to respond to new leads within seconds, interact with leads more consistently, across more channels, and generate more qualified sales opportunities. Globally, thousands of users employ VanillaSoft’s queue-based sales engine and intellective routing to implement sales cadence automation resulting in substantial gains in speed-to-lead, persistency, productivity, and revenue-per-rep. VanillaSoft is a privately held company based in Plano, Texas, USA. To learn more, visit www.vanillasoft.com. One superpower of the VanillaSoft solution is that it is reputably effective in fundraising campaigns. VanillaSoft's fully customizable, user-managed phonathon software gives phonathon managers maximum control over their phonathon campaigns. Intelligent workflow automation guarantees the consistent application of institutional best practices whilst also optimizing the efficiency and effectiveness of your phonathon outreach. Dynamic caller scripts, data segmentation, and stewardship automation ensure the most effective outreach strategy, whilst also improving the quality of the experience for alumni, donors, and fundraisers alike. Learn more: https://www.vanillasoft.com/solutions/business-function/fundraising.

Categories:

Business
Outbound Call Tracking Software
Sales Engagement Software
Sales Performance Management Software
Lead Scoring Software

Website: vanillasoft.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to VanillaSoft. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Hubspot

Hubspot

hubspot.com

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Zoho CRM

Zoho CRM

zoho.com

Pipedrive

Pipedrive

pipedrive.com

MightyCall

MightyCall

mightycall.com

OpenPhone

OpenPhone

openphone.co

JustCall

JustCall

justcall.io

LeadSquared

LeadSquared

leadsquared.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Outreach

Outreach

outreach.io

Apollo.io

Apollo.io

apollo.io

Bigin

Bigin

bigin.com

You Might Also Like

Leadsourcing

Leadsourcing

leadsourcing.co

Customers.ai

Customers.ai

customers.ai

Pipes.AI

Pipes.AI

pipes.ai

PursueApp

PursueApp

getpursueapp.in

PersistIQ

PersistIQ

persistiq.com

Salesrobot

Salesrobot

salesrobot.co

Give Lively

Give Lively

givelively.org

RallyUp

RallyUp

rallyup.com

DooxMail

DooxMail

dooxmail.com

useArtemis

useArtemis

useartemis.co

SalesRabbit

SalesRabbit

salesrabbit.com

MeetAlfred

MeetAlfred

meetalfred.com

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.