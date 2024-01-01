VanillaSoft, the industry’s most successful sales engagement platform, helps sales development teams engage over 15,000,000 contacts every month. Used standalone, or in combination with existing traditional CRM systems, VanillaSoft empowers sales reps to respond to new leads within seconds, interact with leads more consistently, across more channels, and generate more qualified sales opportunities. Globally, thousands of users employ VanillaSoft’s queue-based sales engine and intellective routing to implement sales cadence automation resulting in substantial gains in speed-to-lead, persistency, productivity, and revenue-per-rep. VanillaSoft is a privately held company based in Plano, Texas, USA. To learn more, visit www.vanillasoft.com. One superpower of the VanillaSoft solution is that it is reputably effective in fundraising campaigns. VanillaSoft's fully customizable, user-managed phonathon software gives phonathon managers maximum control over their phonathon campaigns. Intelligent workflow automation guarantees the consistent application of institutional best practices whilst also optimizing the efficiency and effectiveness of your phonathon outreach. Dynamic caller scripts, data segmentation, and stewardship automation ensure the most effective outreach strategy, whilst also improving the quality of the experience for alumni, donors, and fundraisers alike. Learn more: https://www.vanillasoft.com/solutions/business-function/fundraising.

