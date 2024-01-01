App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows, Linux. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Onboarding Software - United States
Onboarding software manages the onboarding journey for new employees, reducing the administrative burden for hiring managers. It facilitates the smooth transition of new hires into their roles by replacing paperwork with a unified system. Additionally, the software initiates communication between new hires and employers before their start date, enhancing early productivity and team integration. Moreover, it enables both employees and hiring managers to monitor paperwork and training progress effectively.
Submit New App
ADP Workforce Now
adp.com
ADP Workforce Now is the only all-in-one, cloud-based HR suite that adapts to the way you work. Built on a single database, ADP Workforce Now features Human Resource Management, Payroll, Benefits, Talent Management, Time & Labor Management, Learning and Analytics, and Return to Office capabilities. ...
Paylocity
paylocity.com
Our all-in-one software platform gives HR pros a way to easily manage daily tasks in payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce management. But what makes us different is that our technology is backed by a culture that truly cares about our clients’ success. Providers will merely sell you a product. B...
Paycom
paycom.com
For 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, employees now do their own payroll a...
Dayforce
dayforce.com
Dayforce is the global people platform for the modern workforce. An enterprise HCM solution, Dayforce combines payroll, HR, benefits, talent management, workforce management, and more in a single cloud application to power today’s boundless workforce. Dayforce helps deliver experiences that help org...
Gusto
gusto.com
Whether you’re just getting started or scaling your fast-growing business, Gusto is the partner you need to grow and nurture your team. With Gusto, you get modern HR features like payroll, benefits, hiring, management resources, and more — all in one place. Gusto is proud to serve more than 300,000 ...
BambooHR
bamboohr.com
BambooHR is an American technology company that provides human resources software as a service. Founded in 2008 by Ben Peterson and Ryan Sanders, the company is based in Lindon, Utah. BambooHR's services include an applicant tracking system and an employee benefits tracker. In 2019, Gadjo C Sevilla...
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance—globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee life...
Paycor
paycor.com
Paycor empowers leaders to modernize every aspect of people management so they can focus on what really matters: building winning teams. The unified HCM solution ensures employee data is in one place, so you’ll never have to switch platforms, access multiple systems or re-key information. Automate t...
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And w...
Deel
letsdeel.com
Deel is the all-in-one HR platform for global teams. That means end-to-end HR management for any team, anywhere. Compliantly hire, onboard, and pay full-time employees or independent contractors in minutes. For the first time, you’ll have a central view of your entire workforce in one single place. ...
Keka
keka.com
Hiring is not just a one-step accomplishment as it involves various complex phases through the journey. And finding the right talent is the stepping stone towards building a successful business environment. Hence, Keka will equip you with awesome features such as multi-platform candidate sourcing, t...
JobDiva
jobdiva.com
JobDiva is the top recruiting and staffing ATS, CRM, and VMS focused on your success! JobDiva offers recruiters unlimited free training of its staffing & recruiting solution, including resume aggregation and applicant tracking. Request your free demo with JobDiva today!
Trainual
trainual.com
Trainual is a knowledge transfer and training platform where growing teams build the playbook for how they do what they do. With Trainual, every process, policy, and procedure for all the roles and responsibilities in your business are easily documented, organized, assignable, and searchable. The re...
Workable
workable.com
Both now and especially in the coming years, every company will seek to harness the power of AI to enhance performance and productivity across all functions and departments. This rapid shift in behavior, driven by the mainstream adoption of AI, will fundamentally change the landscape of recruiting a...
Greenhouse
greenhouse.com
Greenhouse Software (commonly known as Greenhouse) is an American technology company headquartered in New York City that provides a recruiting software as a service. It was founded in 2012 by Daniel Chait and Jon Stross. The company raised $2.7 million in a seed round in 2013, $7.5 million in its S...
Lark
larksuite.com
Lark is an all-in-one collaboration platform for teams looking to streamline workflows and achieve business results faster. With a seamless user experience across desktop and mobile devices, Lark ensures that teams can work efficiently from anywhere. Lark is the super app for work that consolidates ...
Oorwin
oorwin.com
Oorwin is an AI-powered, all-in-one Customer Relationship Management, Applicant Tracking System, and Human Resources Management platform. Oorwin delivers phenomenal growth for staffing businesses with its integrated approach to sales, recruitment and HR.
Freshteam
freshworks.com
Freshteam is the smart HR software for growing businesses. With Freshteam, you can attract, hire and onboard new hires, offboard exiting employees, manage employee information, and time off - all in one place. Freshteam helps attract and source top talent through various channels - a quickly customi...
Namely
namely.com
Namely is the only HR, payroll, benefits, and talent management platform your employees will love. It’s more than HR software: It’s the compliance and benefits consulting you need.
Workstream
workstream.us
Workstream is the leading HR, Payroll, and Hiring platform for the hourly workforce. Its smart technology streamlines HR tasks so franchise and business owners can move fast, reduce labor costs, and simplify operations—all in one place. 46 of the top 50 quick-service restaurant brands—including Burg...
Whale
usewhale.io
The fastest way to get your team aligned. Document and centralize your procedures and processes, train your team and manage one central source of truth for ALL your company knowledge.
Goosechase
goosechase.com
With Goosechase, experience is everything! Originally inspired by scavenger hunts, Goosechase is an interactive experiences platform (IXP) that enables leaders, organizations and schools to engage, activate, and educate their communities. Created online but played in the real world, Goosechase bring...
Fountain
fountain.com
Fountain brings hiring into one place so you can hire better people faster, whether you are a large enterprise, franchise, or a small business. Track, manage, and onboard across every location. Whether you have one or 1000 locations, we keep it simple. Fountain is available on the web and mobile dev...
Harri
harri.com
Harri is the global leader in Frontline Employee Experience technologies. The Harri Platform is built for companies with service at the heart of their business and includes solutions for talent attraction, workforce management, employee engagement, and compliance. Harri enables organizations to inte...
Darwinbox
darwinbox.com
Recognized by Gartner as one of the most preferred HCM platforms in APAC, Darwinbox is a new-age cloud-based HRMS. Backed by Sequoia, Lightspeed, & Endiya Partners, Darwinbox powers the HR Tech experience of 900K+ employees across 350+ global enterprises.
Eddy
eddy.com
Eddy is the ideal all-in-one HR and payroll platform for small businesses that have outgrown spreadsheets. It offers the key features you need without the complexity and overhead of larger systems, giving you the opportunity to simplify your life by combining multiple tools into one that makes sense...
HigherMe
higherme.com
HigherMe makes it easy to find, screen, interview, and onboard employees from anywhere on any device. Reduce your time and cost of hiring with tools and technology to quickly review applicants, schedule interviews, manage all your job board posts, and complete new employee paperwork. HigherMe is mad...
WorkBright
workbright.com
WorkBright removes the bottlenecks that slow down hiring so you can get new employees to work up to 8x faster without compromising security or accuracy. Effective onboarding strengthens teams, fosters lasting connections, and cultivates employee happiness. Get started with the ultimate employee onbo...
Personio
personio.de
Personio is the all-in-one HR software that helps unlock the power of your people by enabling you to manage each stage of the employee lifecycle. Our software streamlines how you recruit, onboard, manage, develop and pay employees. Over 10,000 organisations across Europe trust Personio to drive effi...
ClearCompany
clearcompany.com
Helping nearly 3,000 organizations recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain employees. Since 2004, ClearCompany’s end-to-end Talent Management platform has enabled thousands of companies to maximize talent by empowering people at every stage of the employee journey. ClearCompany integrates data-driven b...
VidCruiter
vidcruiter.com
VidInterviewing by VidCruiter is the world’s most advanced video interviewing platform. Our system offers pre-recorded and live video interviewing that can be customized to meet any recruitment scenario and has helped companies of all sizes find better quality applicants in a faster and more cost-ef...
PeopleForce
peopleforce.io
PeopleForce is an all-in-one HR platform for the best employee experience. It is one centralized solution to streamline HR processes at every stage of the employee life cycle. Our mission is to help businesses to: - simplify HR processes; - build a high-performance culture; - make recruitment, onboa...
MyDocSafe
mydocsafe.com
MyDocSafe helps secure and automate client communication, document signing and exchange and improve compliance. We secure documents and automate document flows. From powerful e-signature, through a flexible e-forms engine, to configurable client portals, we help organisations streamline business pr...
ApplicantPro
applicantpro.com
We Help Companies Hire Better! In this competitive & chaotic employment environment, attracting & hiring the best people can be a challenge! ApplicantPro provides customizable solutions to meet your unique hiring needs!
Hireology
hireology.com
Hireology's ATS brings everything you need to attract, hire and onboard your best team into one platform and is designed with your industry in mind. Build brand awareness, automate your hiring process, text & email candidates, and reduce risk with skills tests and verifications. More than 7,500 busi...
Skuad
skuad.io
Skuad is a fast-growing global employment and payroll platform, which enables companies like yours to employ and pay exceptional talent anywhere in the world, compliantly. Skuad is built for the new world of work, where large enterprises and emerging startups can access the best talent globally, to ...
Recruitive
recruitive.com
Recruitive Ltd is a leading UK supplier of end to end cloud based recruitment software solutions designed for HR, Recruitment Teams and Hiring Managers whilst significantly enhancing the candidate Journey. Our award winning technology allows you to manage the entire recruitment process in-house. We ...
Tangelo
tangelo.ai
Onboarding made awesome. Tangelo reimagines the new hire experience – building simple, engaging employee journeys that empower growing teams. We believe that first days and big changes at work should be exciting. So we built a platform that allows companies to infuse their culture seamlessly into on...
PreviewMe
previewme.com
PreviewMe is a video sales enablement tool optimized to support sales and marketing teams build trust and rapport with personalized video messaging and fully customizable landing pages.
Zimyo
zimyo.com
Zimyo is an extensive HR-tech platform that solves complex HR challenges while streamlining and automating the day-to-day HR operations. Trusted by modern-day organizations such as Bajaj Capital, Yashraj Films, TVF, Apollo Tyres, Capital Motion, SOHO House, Qatar Wire Products, and 2,000 others, Zim...
Factorial HR
factorialhr.com
Factorial is the all-in-one software that helps you manage time, talent, and documents in one centralized system saving you time, eliminating mistakes, and leading you to success. Factorial cloud-based HR Software is designed for Small and Medium businesses (SMBs), you will forget spreadsheets by so...
PayFit
payfit.com
PayFit is a cloud-based, integrated payroll and HR management platform, offering you the best of payroll outsourcing and the use of payroll software, in one solution. It's an automated solution that saves a lot of time and eliminates payroll-related mistakes; it automatically generates your employee...
ZenHR
zenhr.com
At ZenHR, we are all about giving our users peace of mind. ZenHR is not just another HR software; it is a transformative HR experience created to help HR departments and employees reach a state of Zen. With our localized features and interface, including labor laws, expat regulations, social insuran...
factoHR
factohr.com
Elevate your HR management with factoHR, an advanced, mobile-centric HCM platform that automates every HR function from hire to retire. Our intelligent platform delivers actionable insights, empowering you to meet your business objectives faster. Join 3500+ businesses and a workforce of 2.6 million,...
Tonkean
tonkean.com
Tonkean is the first-of-its-kind process orchestration and experience platform that helps enterprise internal service teams like procurement and legal create process experiences that people actually follow. Tonkean seamlessly wraps around existing policies and systems, allowing internal teams to do ...
Waybook
waybook.com
Build a playbook for your business. All your training, onboarding, process documentation and best practices in one place.
kiwiHR
kiwihr.com
HR software that makes your life easier - SMEs, startups: save up to 30% of your time with intuitive and comprehensive HR management software designed to meet your specific needs.
Oyster
oysterhr.com
With Oyster's EOR, hire compliantly without setting up a business entity and handle all employment functions from a single automated platform. Better than a traditional employer of record, Oyster deploys deep employment insights and a team of legal and HR experts to ensure compliance in 180+ countri...
50skills
50skills.com
50skills Journeys is a people process automation platform that streamlines employee journeys and boosts productivity through its innovative, no-code approach. Designed with an intuitive user interface, it makes managing people processes straightforward and efficient. At its core, 50skills Journeys a...
talentReef
jobappnetwork.com
TalentReef is a leading provider of SaaS-based applicant tracking and talent management solutions that are purposefully built for the decentralized hourly workforce. Our mobile-first platform streamlines the recruit to retain process to transform how employers track hourly workers, from recruitment,...
Preppio
preppio.com
Preppio is the future of employee onboarding. Build chatbots in MS Teams, Slack & Workplace by Meta. Automate your HR workflows in Workday, SuccessFactors
Humanforce
humanforce.com
Humanforce is the best-in-one platform for frontline and flexible workforces, offering a truly employee centred, intelligent and compliant human capital management (HCM) suite - without compromise. Founded in 2002, Humanforce has a 2300+ customer base and over half a million users worldwide. Today, ...
flair HR
flair.hr
flair is an all-in-one HR and recruitment solution that brings structure and simplicity to complex people-related processes – whether local, global, remote, or office-based. It has all the features HR teams need to improve their organization’s work-life experience. flair covers the entire employee j...
PlaybookBuilder
playbookbuilder.com
Build Business Processes with the Power of AI. Whether you’re looking to onboard new people, scale or sell, or simply drive the performance of your organization, PlaybookBuilder – now with ChatGPT can help.
Worknice
worknice.com
Delightful HR software - 100% designed, made & supported in Australia. Harness a flexible and intuitive HR platform to streamline your HR systems & structure data to achieve great things. Worknice boasts a market leading user experience across core HR; streamlined onboarding, smart documents and com...
Cleary
gocleary.com
Welcome your employees to the digital lobby for distributed teams. Cleary does the heavy lifting to help the world’s best companies deliver the most important components of the digital employee experience. - Curated Communications. Manage change, lead engagement, reduce employee overload, and build ...
ApplicantStack
applicantstack.com
ApplicantStack is a full-service applicant tracking system that automates and streamlines all stages of the hiring process. Start a free trial today! Use ApplicantStack to find your next new hire. Experience the leading hiring platform for healthcare, professional services, tech, manufacturing, food...
Introist
introist.com
Adopt advanced automation for optimal efficiency and scalability, maintaining human connection in crucial moments.
Amploo
amploo.io
Amploo is a comprehensive collaborative solution designed for SMEs, encompassing team cooperation, management, corporate learning, HR functions, and more. It consolidates all these features into a single, convenient platform, eliminating the hassle of juggling multiple tools.