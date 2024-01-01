Top Onboarding Software - United States Most Popular Recently Added

Onboarding software manages the onboarding journey for new employees, reducing the administrative burden for hiring managers. It facilitates the smooth transition of new hires into their roles by replacing paperwork with a unified system. Additionally, the software initiates communication between new hires and employers before their start date, enhancing early productivity and team integration. Moreover, it enables both employees and hiring managers to monitor paperwork and training progress effectively.