Map Services
Top Map Services - Uzbekistan

Map services refer to digital platforms or applications that provide users with interactive maps and geospatial information. These services offer features such as navigation, route planning, location search, and real-time traffic updates, enhancing user experiences in areas like travel, logistics, and daily navigation.

Google Maps

Google Maps

google.com

Google Maps is a navigation app that provides maps, route planning, real-time traffic info, and local business searches for various modes of transportation.

Yandex Maps

Yandex Maps

yandex.com

Yandex Maps helps users navigate cities using cars, public transport, or walking; offers offline maps, real-time traffic updates, and detailed location information.

Waze

Waze

waze.com

Waze is a GPS navigation app providing real-time traffic updates and turn-by-turn directions, using community-sourced data for efficient and safe driving.

百度地图

百度地图

map.baidu.com

Baidu Maps is a mapping app for Greater China that provides navigation, real-time traffic updates, public transport information, and location searches.

HERE WeGo

HERE WeGo

here.com

HERE WeGo is a navigation app offering offline maps and route planning for driving, walking, cycling, and transit in over 100 countries.

네이버 지도

네이버 지도

map.naver.com

Naver Maps is a navigation app for South Korea that provides traffic updates, public transport info, and location recommendations, supporting multiple languages.

OpenStreetMaps

OpenStreetMaps

openstreetmap.org

OpenStreetMaps is a collaborative project providing editable, detailed world maps that can be customized and updated by users for various applications.

腾讯地图

腾讯地图

map.qq.com

Tencent Maps offers mapping, navigation, and public transport information across over 400 cities in China, with features for route planning and points of interest.

Qwant Maps

Qwant Maps

qwant.com

The map service that finds the right addresses and guides you around without tracking you.

Petal Maps

Petal Maps

petalmaps.com

Petal Maps is a navigation app from Huawei that provides detailed maps, turn-by-turn directions, and route planning for various modes of travel.

Bing Maps

Bing Maps

bing.com

Map multiple locations, get transit/walking/driving directions, view live traffic conditions, plan trips, view satellite, aerial and street side imagery. Bing Maps (previously Live Search Maps, Windows Live Maps, Windows Live Local, and MSN Virtual Earth) is a web mapping service provided as a part of Microsoft's Bing suite of search engines and powered by the Bing Maps Platform framework which also support Bing Maps for Enterprise APIs and Azure Maps APIs. Since 2020, the map data is provided by TomTom, OpenStreetMap and others.

