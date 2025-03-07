Truly

Introducing the first Sales Process Optimization platform for Salesforce, no rep manual data entry required. Unlike sales tools which make it easier for reps to update CRM, Truly eliminates the need completely. - Truly Capture product (email, voice, web meetings, sms) automatically capture more activity data in salesforce than any competing product (68% more emails than sales engagement tools like Outreach, 33% more calls than call center software like LiveOps, 6% more web meetings than conversation intelligence tools like Gong) - Truly AI enriches all of your activity data and delivering reportable, structured metadata in Salesforce. Transcription makes your conversational content reportable and searchable in salesforce. Conversation analytics shows you 'true talktime'. Contact intelligence exposes the seniority and identity of the people you are talking to in web meetings. AI call notes summarize what happens on calls - Sales Process optimizer allows you to automate all data entry (create contacts, progress opportunities, update dispositions, list competitors and more!). Funnel Analytics automatically models your funnel to give you reports/insights into your sales performance. Process optimizer allows you to test if any aspect of your sales process is being adhered to AND demonstrate how much it improves funnel conversion. Revenue Process automation allows you to take processes that work and automate them for reps, to ensure more consistent execution and getting hours of time back each week.