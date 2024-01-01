Top Expert Networks
Expert networks serve as intermediaries that facilitate connections between businesses and subject-matter experts across various domains. These networks are utilized by businesses and investors seeking specialized consultation in specific industries, topics, or business models. Service providers in the expert network domain gather requirements from clients, identify suitable experts from their network, and facilitate communication channels, whether through calls or face-to-face meetings. These carefully vetted experts assist companies in various projects, ranging from formulating business strategies to conducting market research and refining brand and marketing strategies.
MeasureMatch
web.measurematch.com
The MeasureMatch Partner Exchange is a powerful set of tools in the MeasureMatch professional services marketplace for SaaS and enterprise software vendors to maximize customer success, partner growth, sales and more. Customer success and partnerships leaders are using the MeasureMatch Partner Excha...
Maven
maven.co
Maven is a software-powered expert network company offering expert interviews, surveys, consultant sourcing, B2B market research sample, and highly customized, "white labeled" expert network management applications. Maven's global community of experts includes over half a million professionals in ov...
Bridger
mybridger.com
Bridger works with asset managers, corporates, and consultancies by connecting their research teams with vetted subject matter experts. Clients speak directly with experts over private 1x1 hourly phone consultations gaining unbiased, untapped insights into niche markets and topics of interest. Our t...
Arbolus
arbolus.com
A platform that helps you build insights, faster. Arbolus innovative technology gives you the tools to access industry professionals faster so you can build better insights. Share your knowledge and earn - The Arbolus platform allows professionals to monetise their industry experience by helping the...
Zintro
zintro.com
Zintro is a research sample provider and expert network that helps companies affordably source and engage highly specialized participants & experts for market research interviews, expert interviews, surveys, diligence, consulting, and project work. Zintro's 1,000,000+ experts span thousands of speci...
Inex One
inex.one
Access the top expert networks and survey firms - all in one platform. You save time and reduce cost. Simplify your market research, and get more time for insights and decisions that create value. Inex One is the fastest growing platform in the expert network industry. It is used by more than 400 fi...