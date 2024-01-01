Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Zintro on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Zintro is a research sample provider and expert network that helps companies affordably source and engage highly specialized participants & experts for market research interviews, expert interviews, surveys, diligence, consulting, and project work. Zintro's 1,000,000+ experts span thousands of specializations across industry sectors and geographies. Zintro specializes in finding the best experts for the job, at reasonable prices (20-50% lower than the market average).

