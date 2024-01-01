Experfy

Experfy

Website: experfy.com

Harvard-incubated Experfy is a marketplace for hiring top data scientist, data engineers, developers, coders and architects. The most prestigious companies and startups rely on data science freelancers for their mission-critical projects.
Categories:
Business
Expert Networks

