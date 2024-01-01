Digsite has always been an expert at online qual, but we knew a broader solution was needed in order to meet customers’ growing, varied requirements. The solution needed to be a much more fluid and integrated platform for both qualitative iteration and quantitative validation. We set out to build a holistic, integrated platform for qual iteration and quant validation PLUS the sample so you can recontact participants and get quality responses. We wanted a solution that enabled you to do the entire study yourself, but with support and consulting services on demand if you realize you need assistance or want to shift to a more complex approach. And you can be responsive and flexible to your team’s needs without having to change vendors or platforms mid-stream. With Digsite Sprints, participants can markup concepts, vote on ideas, and share experiences through photos and videos – or even live interactive video interviews. With Digsite Pulse, you can quickly test opportunity areas, concepts, ads and more. Follow-up with selected quant participants in a qualitative Digsite Sprint to drill even deeper. With everything from automated quant studies, to full-service qual studies that can be recruited overnight, Digsite’s all-in-one agile platform can get you the insights you need, fast. Plus you can move from quant to qual (and back again) in one integrated platform. That’s flexibility!

