Mathison is the DEI Intelligence platform that helps leaders build more equitable and inclusive workplaces. We empower you with qualitative and quantitative workforce data and smart recommendations that accelerate opportunity equity at all levels of the organization. Our combination of expert tools, resources, and training equips your team with the skills needed to share accountability and drive meaningful change. By leveraging data-driven insights, Mathison makes it easy to create a sustainable culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Website: mathison.io

