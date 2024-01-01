Kanarys

Kanarys

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: kanarys.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Kanarys on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Improve inclusion and equity in your workplace with Holistic DEI Assessments, Benchmarking, and Solutions
Categories:
Business
Diversity & Inclusion Consulting Firms

Website: kanarys.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Kanarys. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Mathison

Mathison

mathison.io

You Might Also Like

Kastle Systems

Kastle Systems

kastle.com

Mathison

Mathison

mathison.io

Wellable

Wellable

wellable.co

Nucleus

Nucleus

nucleusapp.io

MyEducator

MyEducator

myeducator.com

SecurityMetrics

SecurityMetrics

securitymetrics.com

Appspace

Appspace

appspace.com

HireScore

HireScore

hirescore.com

Savvas Realize

Savvas Realize

savvas.com

Titan ATS

Titan ATS

titanats.com

Adenin

Adenin

adenin.com

Cloverleaf

Cloverleaf

cloverleaf.me

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.