WebCatalog
Adenin

Adenin

adenin.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Adenin on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Digital Assistant is an AI chatbot Assistant that simplifies work and boosts productivity. Delight and empower your employees with an award-winning digital workplace that is proven to improve workplace satisfaction by 17%. Connect the business apps you use from the App Directory to a centralized smart assistant, and see your data real-time in Adaptive Cards. Pin Cards to your Board for an at-a-glance overview of your day, or subscribe to notifications so you never miss an update.

Website: adenin.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Adenin. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

WorkJam

WorkJam

app.workjam.com

Formstack

Formstack

formstack.com

Basaas

Basaas

workplace.basaas.com

Noom

Noom

noom.com

Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone

learn.rosettastone.com

VivaRecharge

VivaRecharge

app.vivarecharge.com

Discovery Education

Discovery Education

app.discoveryeducation.com

OnceHub

OnceHub

account.oncehub.com

ftrack

ftrack

pvs.ftrack.com

Kognity

Kognity

app.kognity.com

Landbot

Landbot

app.landbot.io

Bankrate

Bankrate

bankrate.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy