Top Event Management Software - French Polynesia
Event management software is used to manage events, conferences, trade shows, and meetings of professional organizations. These software products help event planners and organizers streamline the process of hosting an event with tools that manage venue selection, marketing, payment processing, attendee registration, and more.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, boosting productivity to new heights.
monday.com
monday.com
monday.com is a project management tool that enables organizations to manage tasks, projects, and team work. As of 2020, the company serves 100,000 organizations, including many non-technical organizations. In July 2019, the company raised $150 million, based on $1.9 billion valuation. Monday.com won the 2020 Webby Award for Productivity in the category Apps, Mobile & Voice.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
Quizizz
quizizz.com
Use the Quizizz app to learn anything, anywhere. You can study on your own or engage in group quizzes, assignments, and presentations—in person and remotely. Quizizz is used by more than 20 million people per month in schools, homes, and offices around the world.
Whova
whova.com
Whova is an all-in-one event management solution that makes events modern and trendy, attracts and engages attendees effectively, and helps event organizers save time on managing event logistics. Whova’s platform consists of an award-winning event app, efficient online registration, powerful event marketing, and time-saving event management tools. Whova has won the Event Technology Award for 5 years in a row. Among Whova's customers are American Express, US Bank, PwC, Microsoft, Hilton, Lego, IKEA, L'Oreal, American Marketing Association, Harvard University, NASA, plus countless other organizations from over 100 countries. Whova has powered over 50,000 in-person and virtual/hybrid conferences, including association events, education events, government events, corporate events, trade shows, expos, and community gatherings.
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite is a U.S.-based event management and ticketing website. The service allows users to browse, create, and promote local events. The service charges a fee to event organizers in exchange for online ticketing services, unless the event is free.Launched in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, Eventbrite opened their first international office in the United Kingdom in 2012. The company now has local offices in Nashville, London, Cork, Amsterdam, Dublin, Berlin, Melbourne, Mendoza, Madrid, and São Paulo.The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange on September 20, 2018 under the ticker symbol EB.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (including leading CRMs) and a fully integrated, AI-powered workforce engagement management and analytics solution. RingCentral Contact Center is tightly integrated with the RingCentral MVP solution, offering customers the benefits of enterprise-grade voice infrastructure and integrated unified communications that enable seamless cross-functional collaboration.
Mentimeter
mentimeter.com
Mentimeter is the audience engagement platform. Easy-to-use, interactive, and innovative; presenting has never been less stressful and more effortless! Create unique and dynamic presentations that will impress and engage your audience. With Mentimeter you can better connect with your students, colleagues, and clients. No matter if it is a lecture, workshop or meeting, Mentimeter has been designed to suit every type of presentation. Zoom and Teams integrations make it even easier to stand out in the remote and hybrid world. 1.Build a presentation: The easy-to-use online editor makes presentation building a quick and easy process. Create a full slide deck filled with questions, polls, quizzes, content slides, word clouds, and more. 2. Connect with your audience: Your audience uses their smartphones to connect to the presentation where they can submit responses. The real-time visual will help spark chat, discuss, and debate no matter if the meeting takes place online or in-person. 3. Learn from the experience: Once the presentation is over, download the results and use what you have learned to improve for future meetings, classes or conferences.
JotForm
jotform.com
Trusted by over 20+ million users, Jotform's form builder is the easy way to create and publish online forms from any device. The company offers 10,000+ ready-made form templates, 100+ integrations to 3rd party apps, and advanced design features making it the leading online form builder for organizations all over the world. It's popularly used to create payment forms, lead generation forms, registration forms, contact forms, application forms, and more.
Airmeet
airmeet.com
Airmeet is the world’s first Event Experience Cloud (EXC) built to help people join together from anywhere. More than 6,500+ businesses use Airmeet to grow their brand and revenue through immersive experiences and meaningful connection. Airmeet supports all event formats, including conferences, webinars, meetups, workshops, town halls, career fairs, expos, and more. Brands like ComCast, Forbes, Volvo, SAP, HackerRank, University of Toronto host thousands of events every month on Airmeet across the globe. Here's what some of our customers have to say about us: “With Airmeet, we’re able to create and host engaging and stunning event experiences that our customers love. As a result, our events see nearly 2x the attendance rate compared to the industry average, and that’s helped contribute a 600% increase in sales conversions,” said Darryl Praill, CMO of Agorapulse.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. Constant Contact provides email, social media and event marketing tools to help small businesses grow their customer base.
Wrike
wrike.com
Wrike is the most powerful work management platform. Built for teams and organizations looking to collaborate, create, and exceed every day, Wrike brings everyone and all work into a single place to remove complexity, increase productivity, and free people up to focus on their most purposeful work. With unmatched power, versatility, and intuitiveness, Wrike is the only work management solution an organization will ever need to scale, optimize, and move fast in a competitive world. More than 20,000 happy customers power their future and come together in Wrike, including Estée Lauder, Hootsuite, Nielsen, Ogilvy, Siemens, and Tiffany & Co. For more information, visit www.wrike.com.
Slido
sli.do
Slido is the ultimate Q&A and polling platform for live and virtual meetings and events. It offers interactive Q&A, live polls and insights about your audience.
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with everything you need to find suppliers, engage attendees, maximize sponsor value, and capture important event data. As a global leader in event marketing and management technology, Cvent is uniquely positioned to support your events of all types, sizes, and complexities
SeatGeek
seatgeek.com
SeatGeek is the Web's largest event ticket search engine. Discover events you love, search all ticket sites, see seat locations and get the best deals on tickets.
Sansan
sansan.com
Sansan is a multi-platform cloud-based contact management solution for corporations. Centered around business cards, Sansan enables you to effortlessly build a complete contact database, accessible anywhere.
Tripleseat
tripleseat.com
Everything you need for private events at your restaurant, hotel or unique venue in a single sales and event platform. Because no two events are the same, you need an event management platform that can work at the fast pace that you do. Tripleseat makes booking and planning any size event easy: -Comprehensive insights into your business with custom reports -Communicate better with your guests -Take deposits and payments faster than ever -Keep your entire team on the same page
Zoho Backstage
zoho.com
Zoho Backstage is all-in-one event management software to plan and run in-person, virtual, and hybrid event experiences from beginning to end with greater efficiency and impact. Right from designing an event website, selling tickets, and marketing an event, to communicating with attendees, presenting sessions, and analyzing an event's performance, Zoho Backstage has everything you need to grow your event and accelerate its success.
AhaSlides
ahaslides.com
Everything you need to engage your audience is here. And it's so easy to use. Involve your participants with live polls. Crowdsource the best questions and ideas from your audience. Excite your class with some quiz competition. Win your audience's full attention and deliver rockstar performances on stage. AhaSlides requires no credit card to sign up. Free users have unlimited questions, full access to all slide types.
BlipCut
blipcut.com
Create generative AI videos on Discord totally free! Seamlessly transform your text into captivating videos, and redefine your narrative and enhance visual experiences with our state-of-the-art AI Video Generator like Sora OpenAI.
Skedda
skedda.com
Skedda is a leading global desk management and hybrid work platform, serving over 12,000 customers and nearly two million users, including IBM, Siemens, Mercedes-Benz, and Harvard University. We are defining the future of the workplace experience, helping businesses to design meaningful, seamless, fully integrated employee experiences and interactions in the hybrid workplace. Skedda integrates with Microsoft365, Google Workspace, and more, and has won awards from G2, Capterra, and SoftwareAdvice.
BrightTALK
brighttalk.com
We believe that authentic connections are at the heart of doing business. So we reimagined how you do content marketing with webinars and videos. From live video 1:1 talk shows or webcam panel discussions to screenshare demos, video stories and classic webinars, we've got you covered. Marketers get time back while increasing registrations and views. Presenters are more inspiring and powered by a reliable platform. Audiences engage with your story and brand without obstacles Activate your own audiences as well as the 29M+ GDPR compliant members who join over 100,000 free talks and online summits to conduct purchase research. By building your presence on BrightTALK, you will generate complemintary organic leads of professionals learning from experts and discovering vendors. We also have the option for more targeted lead generation to guarantee your content gets seen by your ideal audience. With such a vibrant community, we sit on a lot of valuable data. Our free Insights tool makes it easy to understand what's trending with your ideal audience. Think of it as your crystal ball for content and demand marketing.
Greenvelope
greenvelope.com
Easily create and email elegant business invitations and announcements alongside advanced guest list management, RSVP tracking, ticketing, donation collection, and more. By combining sleek, elegant design with contemporary, digital delivery and full event management tools, planning an event and connecting with your network has never been easier. Choose from our exclusive templates to customize with your company branding, or upload your own design and benefit from our fully integrated event management, tracking, and ticketing functionalities: the choice is yours, and our team is here to make it effortless.
ON24
on24.com
ON24 is on a mission to help businesses bring their go-to-market strategy into the AI era and drive cost-effective revenue growth. Through its leading intelligent engagement platform, ON24 enables customers to combine best-in-class experiences with personalization and content, to capture and act on connected insights at scale.
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo powers immersive in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences. The Bizzabo Event Experience OS is a data-rich open platform that allows Event Experience Leaders to manage events, engage audiences, activate communities, and deliver powerful business outcomes — while keeping attendee data private and secure. As a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Marketing Events Management Solutions, Q1 2023 Report, we're trusted by world-leading brands like Fortune 100 enterprises to power their events. Bizzabo was founded in 2011 by Boaz Katz, Alon Alroy, and Eran Ben-Shushan, and is headquartered in New York and Tel Aviv.
Poll Everywhere
polleverywhere.com
Poll Everywhere is a privately held company headquartered in San Francisco, California. The company, founded in April 2007 is an online service for classroom response and audience response systems. Poll Everywhere's product allows audiences and classrooms in over 100 countries to use mobile phones, thereby "plotting the obsolescence" of proprietary hardware response devices otherwise known as clickers. The company raised $20,000 in venture funding from Y Combinator in 2008.
QuestionPro
questionpro.com
QuestionPro offers full-stack online survey software to help you collect data and perform both quantitative and qualitative analysis with the same tool. Its easy-to-use software includes products for the creation, distribution, and analysis of online surveys, polls, tests, and quizzes. QuestionPro includes 350+ free survey templates and more than 40 question types, 15+ logic types, and a wide range of survey reports. It offers tools to reach respondents through email, integrated pop-ups, SMS, QR code, and social media channels. Its offline mobile app lets you collect data from participants even in areas with limited or no internet connectivity. You can brand your surveys with custom themes, logo, colors, and more. Its ready-made and custom themes enable you to create branded surveys with your logo, colors, fonts, and more. The real-time report dashboard gives a quick overview of the survey's performance, along with features to drill down further. It offers more than 40 reports for both quantitative and qualitative data, which can be exported to standard formats like PDF, Word, SPSS, and Excel. QuestionPro Surveys comply with data privacy and security regulations like GDPR, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and many more. It supports integration with 20+ third-party applications, including CRMs, marketing automation, and productivity tools. Best of all, its customer support team is available 24 hours a day to guarantee your project is a success! With over 10 million users across 100 countries, it has provided survey software to Fortune 100 companies, academic institutions, small businesses, and individual researchers for over 20 years. Try the Essentials account now. It's free for life, doesn't require a credit card, and comes with 80+ features—the highest in the survey software industry!
Sendsteps
sendsteps.com
Sendsteps is the first AI presentation creation tool that takes care of content, design and interactivity. It is a platform that allows users to create interactive presentations 10x faster than manual creation. The platform is powered by an advanced machine learning model that generates unique content and does not repeat itself. It includes interactive questions to engage the audience and provides options for multiple languages. It is also GDPR and ISO 27001 certified, ensuring optimal protection for data. It also features an array of features including a PowerPoint Add-in, Microsoft Teams App, Branding Options, Professional Event Services and more. Users can get started by describing their topic, entering presentation and audience details, and the AI will generate interactivity, design and content. It also provides inspiring visuals and graphics to help create amazing presentations.
Ticket Tailor
tickettailor.com
At Ticket Tailor, our mission is to empower a diverse range of event creators by making it easy and affordable to sell tickets. Our flexible and fair pricing helps event budgets go further. First-class customer care means support is always on hand - day or night. And we pride ourselves in building a simple platform with a customer-first mindset. Users can choose between pay-as-you-go, or buying credits upfront to save. We also give charities, B Corps and PTAs 20% off. And if an event is free, so are we. Once a box office is up and running, events are totally customisable and we offer a huge range of features. Think seating charts, integration with popular tools, and a free check-in app, for starters. Our team is small but mighty, driven by feedback and focussed on simplicity. We issue over 1M tickets every month for events of all shapes and sizes – from the UK’s only floating puppet theatre to Beyonce-themed bottomless brunches and sell-out Santa’s grottos across the US. We’re also the world’s biggest independent ticketing platform. With no investors to answer to, or unrealistic growth targets. This allows us to grow on purpose – with purpose – so that every event ticket sold with Ticket Tailor can have a positive impact. We're carbon neutral (having offset our entire history of emissions), donate to climate causes for every ticket sold, and in 2021 became a certified B Corp, joining a global community of businesses putting people and the planet first.
Aisle Planner
aisleplanner.com
The simple, powerful, and complete software solution for the modern event professional.
Magnetiq
magnetiq.io
Magnetiq - the world's best launch management software. Manage contacts, events, fashion shows, email campaigns, digital showrooms, online newsrooms.
Eventify
eventify.io
Eventify is a cloud-based event management tool that helps businesses manage virtual conferences, as well as create a custom experience for their attendees. No matter what type of conference or event you're hosting - big or small - we have the tools to make it happen. We offer an extensive list of features that are easy to set up within minutes! Build your event and manage it all in one place. No need to worry about planning, promoting, or managing your event from start to finish. We have a solution that will give you more time to focus on the most important parts of your event - like creating a great experience for your attendees.
Paperless Post
paperlesspost.com
Customize online Card invitations, Flyers, and greetings that reflect your personal style—for weddings, holidays, birthdays, and all the moments that matter.
myQuiz
myquiz.org
Create online quizzes and interactive presentations to engage your audience. Works on any device with an Internet connection. Up to 100 000 participants
RumbleTalk
rumbletalk.com
Rumbletalk is an innovative Group Chat platform for online businesses. It enables online publishers to build a community and interact fluently on their grounds by having the same conversation on their web site, Facebook page and mobile site.
Swapcard
swapcard.com
Founded in 2013, Swapcard is an AI-powered all-in-one event and matchmaking platform that runs impactful in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. AI is used to facilitate B2B matchmaking, connecting users with the most relevant people based on their profile, interests, and custom event journeys. With live exhibitor dashboards to track ROI, real-time event programs, audience engagement features and video calling options, Swapcard delivers valuable user experiences for all types of events. Swapcard was recently awarded Best Virtual & Hybrid Event Engagement & Connectivity Platform 2020 at the Software and Technology Awards. To learn more, visit swapcard.com.
Event Farm
eventfarm.com
Event Farm is an experiential and event marketing software platform that offers customized online invitation, guest registration, mobile check-in and digital activation. Our leading software also enables marketers to incorporate critical event data into the rest of their organization's sales and marketing metrics, making it possible to measure event effectiveness, accelerate pipeline, and prove ROI.
Breakroom
breakroom.net
Breakroom is the next evolution in digital collaboration and engagement – a fully customizable 3D environment built for all your virtual requirements. The new world of work is not the 2D video conferencing hell you've been trapped in. It's an immersive digital experience that empowers connection, collaboration, and communication. Remote doesn't have to mean removed – create a world that people want to be a part of. Breakroom's leading-edge Metaverse platform is packed full of powerful features and functionality that make the impossible possible. It makes it easy for you to instantly create and customize your own branded virtual world, suitable for all types of audience engagement. From digital workspaces, conferences, and virtual classrooms to film festivals, book launches, and social events, Breakroom gives you the flexibility to do it all. You can even set up an e-commerce store linked to the built-in marketplace in a matter of minutes, where you have access to thousands of 3D assets, or you can monetize your own. Breakroom's fully customizable 3D environment provides infinite creative potential to create your world exactly how you see it. And, our Unity SDK gives you unlimited opportunities for customization, making it easy to upload custom regions, content, games, or any other 3D assets your team designs. SOLUTIONS IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES From film festivals and fashion shows, to book launches and networking events, anything is possible with Breakroom. Engage people in the digital realm with an immersive brand experience that inspires audience interaction. You have a blank canvas to create whatever you want – the virtual world is your oyster. DIGITAL HQ Reimagine remote working with a fully customizable virtual workplace. Features include meeting rooms, offices, auditoriums, and social spaces where employees can connect and socialize together. With screen and webcam sharing, whiteboards, and messaging tools, your Digital HQ will be a hub of collaborative activity. VIRTUAL EVENTS A virtual events platform that allows you to connect with audiences in a whole new way. Bridge the gap between physical and online events with a 3D virtual events solution for conferences, networking events, exhibitions, and more, creating a unique and immersive digital experience to engage your audience. VIRTUAL CLASSROOM Bring remote learning to life with Breakroom’s immersive and customizable virtual classroom. A 3D classroom where learners can collaborate and engage in real-time, regardless of location. Create a truly interactive learning experience with built-in collaboration and assessment tools to keep learners motivated and engaged.
Vevox
vevox.com
Vevox is a real-time polling and anonymous Q&A platform for employee engagement. Rated number 1 by our users across Trustpilot, G2, and Capterra, Vevox makes virtual and hybrid meetings unmissable by providing participants, wherever they are located, the opportunity to have an equal say. Participants can freely interact by using the Vevox App to answer polls or contribute to Q&A’s through their smartphones or laptops. Giving your staff a voice and hearing their feedback has never been easier. What makes it so good? Vevox is the most intuitive employee engagement technology there is, with user friendly features that have been fine-tuned in partnership with customers just like you. Vevox users say their hybrid comms meetings have been transformed. Getting started is quick and easy and the platform can run independently as a standalone tool, or seamlessly integrates with your existing meeting tech, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, PowerPoint and other technologies, offering a one-stop solution to running successful and engaging hybrid meetings. Make your meetings more interactive, democratic – and more fun!
PheedLoop
pheedloop.com
PheedLoop is a true end-to-end on-site, virtual, and hybrid event management and engagement platform. PheedLoop supports everything from native streaming, virtual exhibit halls, badge printing, registration, synced speaker/exhibitor portals, and instant mobile apps, to on-site check-in, floor plans, automated surveys, native video networking, and exhibitor/sponsor monetization systems. PheedLoop is the ultimate streamlined event management system and is used by events of all types and sizes up to tens of thousands of attendees. PheedLoop primarily serves corporate, association, academic, and government clients including Shopify, IBM, and the Government of Canada.
eMarketeer
emarketeer.com
eMarketeer is your all-in-one marketing automation platform! Easy to use yet incredible powerful. In our platform you'll find tools for Marketing automation Email marketing Event management Surveys and evaluations Landing pages Mobile apps Mobile marketing
Goosechase
goosechase.com
With Goosechase, experience is everything! Originally inspired by scavenger hunts, Goosechase is an interactive experiences platform (IXP) that enables leaders, organizations and schools to engage, activate, and educate their communities. Created online but played in the real world, Goosechase brings communities to life with engaging, interactive challenges designed to support organizations. The intuitive platform makes it easy to make a repeatable, fun, and positive impact on any community. Since hatching in Canada in 2011, Goosechase has powered hundreds of thousands of global team building, training, fundraising, educational, tourist, and recreational experiences.
Townscript
townscript.com
Looking for something to do in India? Discover the best events and activities. Explore and buy tickets for Entertainment, Educational & Learning, Tech, Biz & Networking, Sports & Fitness, Travel & Adventure, Social Causes, Others and more events in India
TicketSource
ticketsource.co.uk
TicketSource offers a free, easy to use, reliable online event ticketing platform with first-class customer service, enabling you to sell your tickets online with confidence. Unlike other ticking providers, we have no contracts, hidden fees or complicated access tiers. Gain full access to our complete system through one single, easy to understand, honest booking fee structure. What separates TicketSource from the rest is our dedication to providing first-class customer support. We're friendly and supportive, and when you talk to us you won't find us reading from a script. Whether you're tech-savvy or a technophobe, we'll talk to you as an individual, because we're individuals too.
Echo360
echo360.com
Learning, Inspired. Engage every learner, anywhere with the most comprehensive solution for video recording and streaming, video content management, audience engagement, content creation, and assessments. Get Inspired Now DIFFERENT CHALLENGES, SAME GOALS. Whether you are in education, business or government, the changing learning environment has made engaging your learners more challenging than ever- and...
Virbela
virbela.com
Virbela builds engaging virtual worlds for remote work, learning, and events. Founded in 2012 by a team of behavioral psychologists, Virbela’s mission is to help organizations and people thrive in a remote-first future. With immersive 3D spaces that are deeply social and collaborative, Virbela brings business and in-person experiences to life online, while enabling remote teams to be more connected and productive. Virbela is owned by eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI). To tour our virtual offices, classrooms, event spaces, and more, visit Virbela.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Ticket Generator
ticket-generator.com
Ticket Generator is an online software tool that makes it easy for event organisers to generate single-use event tickets, and validate them using a smartphone app. The tool is quick, easy-to-use, and affordable. Using Ticket Generator, event organisers can design, generate, and distribute event tickets in minutes without the need for graphic designers or expensive design softwares. The tickets can be validated by authorised personnel at the time of entry using any smartphone equipped with the Ticket Reader app. No expensive scanning hardware is required. Post event, organisers can also get detailed insights on event attendance. Ticket Generator is the latest product by Scanova, a leading provider of QR Code technology tools. Scanova has helped over 100,000 businesses across 114 countries generate QR Codes for promotional and operational use cases.
Evite
evite.com
Evite makes bringing people together easy! Send online invitations with free RSVP tracking and cards by email or text. Get great gift and party ideas too!
Eventzilla
eventzilla.net
Eventzilla is the all-in-one event marketing and registration platform that helps event organizers to create branded event websites, sell tickets, process payments, manage attendees, promote events online, and much more in one place. Be it an in-person, hybrid, or virtual event, the platform offers a complete suite of solutions to streamline the event planning process. Eventzilla works best for: - Conferences - Member Events - Training Events - Fundraising Events - Tradeshows - User or Partner Events - Road Shows - Sports Events - Alumni Events and more Notable features: - Custom-branded event websites - Multiple registration types - Event agenda builder with multiple tracks - Custom registration form with conditional logic - Name badge designs - Host and manage webinars, live streams, or any virtual events - Easy integration with external platforms - Automated waitlists and approvals - Setup discount codes and group discounts - Abstract management (Submission, Review, and Approval) - Name badges printing (Customizable) - Hotel accommodations - Attendee networking app - Kiosk Self-Service Check-in (Available for both iOS and Android devices)
LiveVoice
livevoice.io
LiveVoice.io is the smart app solution for audio transmission at on-site and online events. Perfect for: - Simultaneous interpretation - Guided Tours - Silent stages and more You can use any smartphone, tablet or computer. No extra hardware necessary. Works via WIFI and mobile data. As a flexible cloud alternative to traditional analogue audio transmission systems you can use LiveVoice for any size of conference, business meeting, church gathering or other event. It also makes remote interpretation possible, because interpreters can work from any place in the world. You can even embed audio channels into your website, for example for interpretation of video livestreams or webinars. At on-site events, listeners bring their own smartphones and headphones, so no more handing out of devices, plus you avoid hygienic issues. Also for the sending device (e.g. for interpreters) a smartphone or computer is all you need. Since you do not need any hardware, costs are much lower than with traditional interpretation systems. This makes it affordable for everyone. With LiveVoice you can manage everything yourself and create as many events and audio channels as you need!
Brella
brella.io
Brella is the leading event platform for in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. The world’s leading conferences and exhibitions trust Brella to power their events with relevant content, quality networking, and innovative revenue-generation opportunities. Brella’s meticulous analytics reporting, which covers trending topics, buyer intents, content consumption, networking and engagement empowers event organizers to deliver measurable exposure and transparent return on investment (ROI) to exhibitors, sponsors, and partners – consistently and easily. As part of our mission to bring attendees together for memorable, relevant, and engaging meetings, Brella has facilitated connections between millions of participants at in-person, virtual and hybrid events.
Joi
joi.events
Do you spend hours manually updating spreadsheets and documents when planning events? If the answer is yes then you need Joi. Joi is the only event planning software that can remove spreadsheet pain. Joi's unique archictecture means you can perform tasks in minutes that would normally take hours. Build and share your program or agenda, create beautiful websites and event apps, manage tasks, schedule all your on site activities and collaborate with ease. All for a price that means you will make money from using Joi.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
BigMarker is the world's most customizable platform for webinars, virtual and hybrid events. We combine powerful video technology with robust marketing and interactive experience capabilities to create one-of-a-kind branded events. Companies across the world use BigMarker's all-in-one platform to create immersive and interactive virtual, hybrid, and webinar events. BigMarker also provides integrations, APIs, and white label services that enable companies to integrate powerful interactive video experiences into their marketing, sales, and learning stacks. Let's build your dream online event together. Founded in 2010, BigMarker is headquartered in Chicago, and powers events for thousands of companies and organizations around the world.
Balloon
balloon.app
Bring the magic of television to your webinars, events, and meetings with Brandlive, your platform for creating elevated video experiences. Whether it’s monthly webinars, product launches, investor meetings, or the biggest event of the year, we help companies take projects of any scale and complexity from boring to bingeworthy. Brandlive offers a unique combination of software and services that enables our customers to create incredible content, considerate vendors, and reduce spend - all while driving their most important audiences to action. Visit brandlive.com to learn more.
Liveform
livestorm.co
Livestorm is the first video engagement platform to manage meetings, webinars, and virtual events from start to finish. With Livestorm, unblock traditional video conferencing silos and use an end-to-end video engagement platform for your meetings and events. Get access to email templates and sequences, customizable registration pages, email delivery tracking, website widgets, built-in social sharing, and much more. Forget boring meetings and events with little interaction. With Livestorm, you can choose from a host of features to engage participants: launch polls, answer questions, send emojis, share files, and much more. Finally, take data-driven decisions thanks to Livestorm's integrated dashboard to track registrations, attendance, and participant engagement. Integrate Livestorm with Salesforce or HubSpot CRM to leverage the data from any event. Livestorm is built with ease of use in mind. We serve companies of all sizes, from startups to Fortune 500s. Brands like Shopify, Honda, Spendesk, Front and Revolut trust Livestorm to organize their online meetings, webinars, and virtual events alike. Livestorm's customers come from various sectors, including technology, education, healthcare, government, media, real estate, and many others. Livestorm is available in 24 languages, connecting users all over the world.
CrowdComms
crowdcomms.com
Whether you’re running an in-person or hybrid event, we will help you deliver a flexible and beautifully branded event app your attendees will love. Web or Native or both, attendees find it easy to access and easy to use. Talk to us about your specific event requirements. Our approach is collaborative and there are many ways your app can be customised.
Feedbeo
feedbeo.com
Feedbeo is a tool for engaging with your audience. It simplifies Q&A sessions, live polls, and meetings, including all-hands and town hall gatherings. Its features, such as live Q&A, voting, rating, and word clouds, are intuitive and boost participation. The tool also includes an AI assistant, making poll creation and idea generation effortless. Specifically for work meetings, Feedbeo ensures that everyone can participate and contribute. This inclusive approach is key for gathering valuable insights and making better decisions. The ease of creating online polls with Feedbeo allows presenters to concentrate on their content rather than navigating complex software. Its user-friendly design requires no prior training, enabling immediate and hassle-free use The view for managing your polls and the view for presenting them to your audience work like a magic link. This solves the longstanding issue of integrating online polling into other presentation software, eliminating the need for integrations.
Agorify
agorify.com
Agorify stands at the forefront of democratizing event technology, driven by our belief that high-quality, efficient event management solutions should be accessible and affordable. Our platform is a reflection of this commitment, offering a range of features designed for events of all sizes and budgets: - Self-Service Kiosk Solution: Streamline attendee check-in with our intuitive and efficient kiosk system. - Event App: Enhance participant engagement with a feature-rich and customizable event application. - Ticketing and Registration: Simplify the registration process with our user-friendly ticketing system. - Lead Retrieval: Maximize networking opportunities and track engagement with our advanced lead retrieval technology. With Agorify, event organizers worldwide are empowered to create memorable and efficient events that are high in quality and low in cost.
Events Wallet
eventswallet.com
EventsWallet is an innovative SaaS event platform for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. The platform allows organizers to run ROI-effective trade shows and conferences by keeping the audience engaged with easy-to-use event management and communication web and app tools. Create unlimited live streams, sessions, expo halls, exhibitors' virtual booths, and sponsors' profiles. Keep the attendees captured with web and app push notifications, video and text discussions, chats, online and live meetings. Provide sponsors and exhibitors with powerful promotional and communication tools helping them attract more customers. Track users' activity at the event and obtain detailed reports in real-time.