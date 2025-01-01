App store for web apps

Top Event Management Platforms

Event management platforms integrate a wide range of tools to streamline the event planning process, encompassing various aspects of event management within a single solution. While capable of handling events of any scale, these platforms are particularly suited for large and intricate events like conferences, festivals, trade shows, and professional meetings. They oversee every facet of event organization, including but not limited to creating event websites, managing registrations and ticket sales, maintaining guest lists, constructing agendas, online event promotion, attendee engagement, and generating comprehensive reports on key performance indicators (KPIs). Notably, these platforms often offer additional features like built-in email marketing, customizable event pages, and event-related surveys, fostering efficiency and enhancement in organizing any type of event.

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Odoo is business management software that integrates various functions such as CRM, accounting, project management, and inventory into a unified ERP system.

Whova

Whova

whova.com

Whova is an event management app that streamlines planning, registration, and attendee engagement for in-person and hybrid events.

Eventbrite

Eventbrite

eventbrite.com

Eventbrite is an event management and ticketing app that allows users to create, browse, and promote local events while managing ticket sales and attendee engagement.

Cvent

Cvent

cvent.com

Cvent is an event management platform that streamlines planning and execution for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, offering tools for registration, engagement, and analytics.

RingCentral

RingCentral

ringcentral.com

RingCentral is an omnichannel customer engagement app with voice, digital channels, AI options, and integrated workforce management and analytics.

Airmeet

Airmeet

airmeet.com

Airmeet is a virtual event platform for hosting and attending various online events, offering features for engagement, networking, and event management.

Zoho Backstage

Zoho Backstage

zoho.com

Zoho Backstage is an event management software for planning and executing in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, handling ticket sales, marketing, and participant engagement.

Bizzabo

Bizzabo

bizzabo.com

Bizzabo is an event management platform for planning, executing, and analyzing in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, with features for ticketing and attendee engagement.

Ticket Tailor

Ticket Tailor

tickettailor.com

Ticket Tailor is an event ticketing platform that allows organizers to create customizable ticketing pages and manage ticket sales for events of all sizes.

PheedLoop

PheedLoop

pheedloop.com

PheedLoop is an event management platform for virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, offering tools for registration, streaming, exhibitor management, and attendee engagement.

eMarketeer

eMarketeer

emarketeer.com

eMarketeer is a marketing automation platform offering tools for email marketing, event management, surveys, landing pages, and mobile marketing.

Event Farm

Event Farm

eventfarm.com

Event Farm is an event management app that simplifies online invitations, guest registrations, and check-ins, enabling effective planning and execution of events.

Swapcard

Swapcard

swapcard.com

Swapcard is an AI-powered event management platform that organizes in-person, virtual, and hybrid events while enhancing attendee networking and engagement.

Eventzilla

Eventzilla

eventzilla.net

Eventzilla is an event management platform for creating event websites, selling tickets, processing payments, and managing attendees for various types of events.

Glue Up

Glue Up

glueup.com

Glue Up is a CRM platform that helps organizations manage events, memberships, and community engagement through various digital tools.

BigMarker

BigMarker

bigmarker.com

BigMarker is a platform for hosting customizable webinars and virtual events, offering features for audience engagement, branding, and marketing integrations.

EventMobi

EventMobi

eventmobi.com

EventMobi is an event management platform that helps organizers plan, promote, and execute virtual, hybrid, and in-person events efficiently.

Planning Pod

Planning Pod

planningpod.com

Planning Pod is an event management software that helps planners manage logistics, attendees, and design for various types of events using integrated tools.

Eventene

Eventene

eventene.com

Eventene is an event management app that allows users to create, organize, and manage in-person, virtual, or hybrid events on a single platform.

Attendease

Attendease

attendease.com

Attendease is an event management platform that streamlines planning and execution for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events.

Accelevents

Accelevents

accelevents.com

Accelevents is an event management platform that facilitates planning and executing virtual, hybrid, and in-person events with features for registration, engagement, and analytics.

Goldcast

Goldcast

goldcast.io

Goldcast is a B2B events platform that enables the hosting of digital and in-person events, enhancing engagement and management for marketers.

webMOBI

webMOBI

webmobi.com

webMOBI is an AI-powered event management software that provides tools for event apps, registration, engagement, and attendee management for various events.

EventX

EventX

eventx.io

EventX is a virtual and hybrid event management platform that simplifies planning, execution, and analysis for various organizations and audiences.

Webex Events

Webex Events

socio.events

Webex Events is an event management platform for organizing virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, offering registration, check-in, and live streaming features.

WebinarNinja

WebinarNinja

webinarninja.com

WebinarNinja is a webinar platform that allows users to create, host, and share live, automated, or hybrid online events with features for audience engagement.

Hubilo

Hubilo

hubilo.com

Hubilo is an event management platform for virtual and in-person events, offering tools for engagement, organization, and analytics.

POSH

POSH

posh.vip

POSH is an app that offers tools for event organizers to effectively manage live experiences.

Eventmix

Eventmix

eventmix.live

Eventmix is a platform for organizing virtual and hybrid events, enabling easy setup, monetization, and audience engagement through customizable areas.

Eventtia

Eventtia

eventtia.com

Eventtia is an event management platform for organizing in-person, hybrid, and virtual events, providing tools for attendee management, promotion, and data analysis.

Swoogo

Swoogo

swoogo.events

Swoogo is an event management platform for organizing events, facilitating registration, scheduling, attendee engagement, and reporting on event performance.

Zuddl

Zuddl

zuddl.com

Zuddl is an event management platform for B2B marketers and organizers to handle in-person, virtual, and hybrid events from a single platform.

ViewStub

ViewStub

viewstub.com

ViewStub is a platform for managing hybrid events, offering ticketing, live streaming, and registration directly from clients' websites.

Cadence

Cadence

eventcadence.com

Cadence is an event management app for planning and executing in-person or virtual events, offering tools for organization, scheduling, and logistics.

Brightly

Brightly

brightlysoftware.com

Brightly's Event Manager is a cloud-based platform for scheduling, organizing, and promoting events, while tracking revenue and managing costs effectively.

Expo Pass

Expo Pass

expopass.com

Expo Pass is an event management app that simplifies registration, check-in, and attendance tracking for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events.

AllEvents

AllEvents

allevents.in

AllEvents is an event management platform for creating, promoting, and attending various events, with features for ticket sales and event marketing.

EventCreate

EventCreate

eventcreate.com

EventCreate is an event management platform for creating websites, managing registrations, selling tickets, and promoting events online.

Trybooking

Trybooking

trybooking.com

TryBooking is an online platform for event ticketing, booking, and registration, suitable for various events from private functions to large festivals.

Eventmaker

Eventmaker

eventmaker.com

Eventmaker is an event management app that simplifies planning and organizing events, facilitating attendee engagement and coordination for various types of gatherings.

run.events

run.events

run.events

run.events is a cloud-based app for managing events and attendee engagement, offering features like registration management and event updates for organizers and participants.

Fourwaves

Fourwaves

fourwaves.com

Fourwaves is a conference management app for researchers, offering tools for event websites, registrations, abstract and peer-review management, and virtual events.

Azavista

Azavista

azavista.com

Azavista is an all-in-one event management app that streamlines planning, coordination, and logistics for corporate events, enhancing efficiency and productivity.

Notified

Notified

notified.com

Notified app provides end-to-end event management technology for planning, executing, and analyzing in-person, virtual, and hybrid events seamlessly.

Canapii

Canapii

canapii.com

Canapii is an event management platform that helps organizations plan and execute in-person, hybrid, and virtual events with tools for ticketing, check-ins, and analytics.

EventTitans

EventTitans

eventtitans.com

EventTitans is an event management platform that automates planning and execution for live, hybrid, and virtual events, enhancing attendee engagement and providing analytics.

HeySummit

HeySummit

heysummit.com

HeySummit is a platform for organizing and hosting virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, offering tools for content management, attendee interaction, and analytics.

Worksup

Worksup

worksup.com

Worksup is an event management platform for easily organizing conferences, offering live-streaming, Q&A, networking, and exhibition opportunities.

Edenkit

Edenkit

edenkit.com

Edenkit allows users to quickly create event web pages, mobile apps, and marketing campaigns while managing profiles and social media content for speakers and sponsors.

RainFocus

RainFocus

rainfocus.com

RainFocus is an event management platform that simplifies registration, content management, and onsite experiences for better event execution and attendee engagement.

InEvent

InEvent

inevent.com

InEvent is an event management platform that enables organizations to create in-person, virtual, and hybrid events with features like attendee tracking and customizable check-in.

Brushfire

Brushfire

brushfire.com

Brushfire is an event management platform for ticketing, registration, and virtual events, designed to simplify event organization and enhance attendee experience.

AnyRoad

AnyRoad

anyroad.com

AnyRoad is an experiential marketing platform that helps brands manage events and gain insights to enhance consumer loyalty and business growth.

CrowdPass

CrowdPass

crowdpass.co

CrowdPass is an event management app that simplifies attendee check-in, offers multi-day passes, lead retrieval for exhibitors, and provides analytics for booth traffic.

eventPower

eventPower

eventpower.com

eventPower is an app for event producers, offering tools for online and onsite registration, event management, attendee tracking, and communication, suitable for various event sizes.

KonfHub

KonfHub

konfhub.com

KonfHub is an event management app that streamlines planning and execution, offering tools for registration, communication, scheduling, and post-event management.

Momice

Momice

momice.com

Momice is an event management app that streamlines planning, registration, ticketing, audience interaction, and evaluation for live, online, and hybrid events.

inwink

inwink

inwink.com

inwink is a BtoB marketing platform for managing in-person, online, and hybrid events, and fostering online communities with secure data handling.

Cadmium

Cadmium

gocadmium.com

Cadmium is a platform for producing live, hybrid, and virtual events, enhancing online learning for content-driven organizations.

