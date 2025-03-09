Top E-Commerce Software - Uzbekistan

Justuno

justuno.com

Justuno’s suite of conversion tools includes lead capture (SMS & email), exit offers, cart abandonment, banners, product recommendations, and more to create the ultimate conversion journey that delivers the right message to the right shopper at the right time. - Collect more zero and first-party data and push it to your existing marketing tools (we have 100+ integrations and counting) - Industry-leading email and SMS lead capture (two-step, tap to text, and more) for optimal growth - 80+ advanced targeting rules including geo-targeting (down to the zip code), exit intent, cart contents, traffic source, and more - Run A/B tests to optimize campaigns - Use product recommendations anywhere on your site including upsells, cross-sells, best sellers, recently browsed, and more - Access a pre-built template library for 200+ designs from industry-leading partners and ourselves to get started immediately. Looking For More? - Increase Average Order Value: With dynamic shipping banners, in-cart/checkout recommendations, and more - Monitor Performance in Real Time: Justuno’s analytics dashboard reveals actionable insights in real time to keep your campaigns at their best - Grow Email & SMS Lists: Justuno’s integrations with industry leading SMS & ESPs allows you to push email & SMS opt-ins simultaneously to your platforms plus create two-step lead forms, use tap-to-text opt-ins on mobile, and more - Create mobile friendly experiences: Convert more of your mobile website visitors with optimized mobile promotions that adhere to Google’s best practices - Improved Paid Media ROI: Justuno’s Audience Sync features syncs your subscriber lists hourly for up-to-date re-targeting and prospecting to maximize campaign performance - Hidden Fields: Collect additional information from visitors like UTM info, IP address, first URL landed on, coupon code used, etc.). Combine this with opt-ins for maximum personalization in automated flows. - Looking for a solution for your headless store? Justuno supports headless websites for brands who need to create the ultimate front-end experience. Contact us for details!