Top E-Commerce Software - Somalia

E-commerce software streamlines the complex online sales process, benefiting consumers by allowing professionals to deliver an optimal shopping experience. With the modern online shopping journey becoming increasingly intricate, involving multiple channels and numerous consumer decisions, e-commerce software ensures seamless integration. Our e-commerce software category includes a broad range of solutions, such as e-commerce platforms, payment gateways, subscription management software, and live chat tools.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. Constant Contact provides email, social media and event marketing tools to help small businesses grow their customer base.
Patreon
patreon.com
Patreon is a membership platform that makes it easy for artists and creators to get paid. Thousands of musicians, podcasters, video game developers, comic creators, and others are making a salary on Patreon. Through ongoing funding, they are able to spend more time engaging their fan-base in an interactive way and continue to populate the internet with beautiful things that millions of people enjoy.
Shopify
shopify.com
Shopify Inc. is a Canadian multinational e-commerce company headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario. It is also the name of its proprietary e-commerce platform for online stores and retail point-of-sale systems. Shopify offers online retailers a suite of services "including payments, marketing, shipping and customer engagement tools to simplify the process of running an online store for small merchants."The company reported that it had more than 1,000,000 businesses in approximately 175 countries using its platform as of June 2019, with total gross merchandise volume exceeding US$41.1 billion for calendar 2018.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and launched its first app and service in 2010. It has been traded as a public company on the New York Stock Exchange since November 2015 with the ticker symbol SQ.
Vimeo
vimeo.com
Vimeo is a video hosting, sharing, and services platform headquartered in New York City. Vimeo operates on an ad-free basis, and instead derives revenue by providing subscription plans for video content producers and offering software as a service (SaaS) with video creation, editing, and broadcasting tools, enterprise software solutions, as well as the means for video professionals to connect with clients and other professionals. Vimeo focuses on the delivery of high-definition video across a range of devices. The site was initially built by Jake Lodwick and Zach Klein in 2004 as a spin-off of CollegeHumor to share humor videos among colleagues, though put to the side to support the growing popularity of CollegeHumor. IAC acquired CollegeHumor and Vimeo in 2006, and after Google had acquired YouTube for over US$1.65 billion, IAC directed more effort into Vimeo to compete against YouTube, focusing on providing curated content and high-definition video to distinguish itself from other video sharing sites. Lodwick and Klein eventually left by 2009, and IAC implemented a more corporate-focused structure to build out Vimeo's services, with current CEO Anjali Sud having been in place since July 2017.
2Checkout
2checkout.com
2Checkout is the digital commerce & payments provider that helps companies sell their products and services via multiple channels, acquire customers across multiple touch points, increase customer and revenue retention, leverage smarter payment options and subscription billing models, and maximize sales conversion rates. The company’s clients include ABBYY, Absolute, Bitdefender, FICO, HP Software, Kaspersky Lab, and many more companies across the globe. Avangate acquired 2Checkout (www.2checkout.com) in March 2017. Companies select our solution to: - Sell More Digital Goods Globally - Maximize Customer Lifetime Value - Accelerate Time to Market - Get Integrated Recurring Revenue Management - Leverage New Distribution Channels More info on www.2checkout.com
Insider
useinsider.com
Insider—a single platform for building individualized, cross-channel experiences—enables enterprise marketers to connect customer data across channels and systems, predict their future behavior with an AI intent engine, and build individualized customer experiences. Marketers use Insider’s platform to deliver consistent and engaging experiences across Web, App, Web Push, Email, SMS, WhatsApp Commerce, and more. Having recently unlocked unicorn status, Insider was also congratulated by NASDAQ for becoming one of the only woman-founded, women-led B2B SaaS unicorns in the world. CrunchBase recently ranked Insider’s co-founder and CEO Hande Cilingir as one of the top women CEOs outside the US. One-third of Fortune 500 companies and top brands across retail, automotive, and travel choose Insider to deliver AI-led personalized experiences that exceed customer expectations. Insider is trusted by over 1,200 global businesses, including Singapore Airlines, Estée Lauder, Virgin, Toyota, New Balance, IKEA, GAP, L’Oreal, Samsung, Vodafone, Allianz, Santander, BBVA, Pizza Hut, Newsweek, MediaMarkt, Nissan, AVIS, MAC, Marks & Spencer, Madeira Madeira, Avon, and CNN.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring your marketing is effective, engaging, and memorable without costing you time. We put automation to work for you so you can focus on the personal touches that set your business apart, and ensure that you haven’t missed a step with any of your customers. What are some of the things you can do with ActiveCampaign? -Automate personalized experiences across all your customer touchpoints -Track buyer preferences, behavior, and many custom attributes across the entire customer lifecycle for deeper segmentation and more effective outreach -Customize sends based on almost any parameter, so your messages are always targeted for the right audience -Use data from the entire customer lifecycle to choose the best content, send time, and delivery channel for each customer -Create entirely customized campaigns with minimal effort, then improve your send strategy in real time based on customer behaviors -Replicate the 1-1 personal experience for every customer, no matter how big your business gets
Jebbit
jebbit.com
Jebbit's Enterprise Experience Platform enables brands to build beautiful interactive experiences that capture zero party data at scale across every channel. From product recommendation and personality quizzes to trivia, shoppable lookbooks, better surveys, polls, forms, and more - Jebbit experiences drive higher engagement because they exceed consumer expectations and offer genuine value in exchange for relevant information about their preferences, interests, lifestyles, and intentions. This consumer-declared, zero-party data, is the ultimate competitive edge for brands and drives tangible ROI across every stage of the customer lifecycle. Jebbit’s clients, including: L'Oréal, PepsiCo, Haleon, the NFL, Shiseido Group, Live Nation, ASICS, the NBA, JCPenney, Free People, Monster Worldwide, and more use the Jebbit software platform to create better consumer experiences that drive industry-leading engagement, collect a high volume of zero-party data, acquire enriched leads, drive more online conversions and increase loyalty and LTV.
Litmus
litmus.com
Litmus is how marketers make every send count. It’s a core component of your tech stack that allows you to create, personalize, test, review, and analyze every email you send. Too many companies are sending out broken emails without even knowing it, missing the deeper insights needed to really improve results, and struggling to personalize emails at scale. With Litmus, you get a better way to build, test, and trust every outgoing message. That’s why over 700,000 marketing professionals, including 80% of the Fortune 100, have turned to us. And it’s how we’ve achieved a customer satisfaction rating of 98%. Litmus. Make every send count.
Maropost
maropost.com
Maropost simplifies customer engagement with a unified email marketing platform that connects companies with their customers at every step of their journey. Providing a single customer view, Maropost creates personalized experiences across any channel for better engagement and higher conversion. Pairing white-glove service with industry-leading technology, Maropost makes customer engagement easy.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is a cross-channel customer engagement platform built for marketers and product owners who value agility over cumbersome complexity. We help consumer brands adapt quickly to evolving customer expectations through real-time insights and personalized cross-channel communications. MoEngage is trusted by over 1,200 global consumer brands, including Soundcloud, Citi, McAfee, 7-Eleven, Samsung, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, and Airtel. With offices in ten countries, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures. Product Description: * Cross-Channel Marketing Segment and engage with your customers in real-time via their preferred channel at their preferred time based on their actions, behavior, attributes, and preferences. MoEngage allows you to engage your customers through eleven channels across your website, email, mobile app, SMS, WhatsApp, and social media. * Customer Insights Bring your customer data into MoEngage and leverage Sherpa, our AI engine, to gain insights into customer behavior and preferences. Segment and engage customers easily from a single dashboard. Just a few clicks, and you're all set! * Web and App Personalisation Delight your website and app visitors with personalized content, offers, and recommendations based on their preferences, likes, journey stages, and lifestyle affinities. * Real-Time Transactional Alerts MoEngage Inform provides a unified infrastructure to manage critical alerts across channels and vendors with a single API.
MyAlice
myalice.ai
The all-in-one customer communication tool for socially active Shopify and WooCommerce brands. Social is the new e-commerce. Customers now treat your brand like a human and want to chat with you on multiple channels. So, we created the modern way to sell and support on support media with conversations. Unlock social commerce for your e-commerce brand in five easy steps to grow your business, build genuine customer relationships, and spend less time on closing orders. 1. Support and sell from one inbox Like you, we also hate switching between countless social apps, websites, and stores. So, manage all your social channels, live chat, and e-commerce orders from one shared inbox. 2. Manage your e-commerce orders View and search your inventory, create or update orders, share product images, view customer details — all without leaving your inbox. 3. Save time and resources on support Deploy no-code chatbots in minutes to save hours on support, auto-respond to common queries, and automate conversations in multiple languages. 4. Collaborate with your teammates Get a full-fledged ticketing tool to assign automatically, reassign members, create canned responses, add tags, and leave notes to support customers the shared way. 5. Take better decisions without even trying = Generate automatic reports on users, sales, agent efficiency, and customer ratings to take better decisions for your team. TLDR: MyAlice brings everything an e-commerce business needs — social media channels, live chat, chatbot, store inventory, payment gateway, a mobile app — all under one platform so that you can sell and support on the go. Anytime. Anywhere. Integrates with your WooCommerce or Shopify store, website, mobile app, and popular social channels like Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram, and Line. Sign up for a free account today or get migration assistance to switch from Gorgias, Delightchat, Richpanel, eDesk, Freshdesk.
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
Justuno
justuno.com
Justuno’s suite of conversion tools includes lead capture (SMS & email), exit offers, cart abandonment, banners, product recommendations, and more to create the ultimate conversion journey that delivers the right message to the right shopper at the right time. - Collect more zero and first-party data and push it to your existing marketing tools (we have 100+ integrations and counting) - Industry-leading email and SMS lead capture (two-step, tap to text, and more) for optimal growth - 80+ advanced targeting rules including geo-targeting (down to the zip code), exit intent, cart contents, traffic source, and more - Run A/B tests to optimize campaigns - Use product recommendations anywhere on your site including upsells, cross-sells, best sellers, recently browsed, and more - Access a pre-built template library for 200+ designs from industry-leading partners and ourselves to get started immediately. Looking For More? - Increase Average Order Value: With dynamic shipping banners, in-cart/checkout recommendations, and more - Monitor Performance in Real Time: Justuno’s analytics dashboard reveals actionable insights in real time to keep your campaigns at their best - Grow Email & SMS Lists: Justuno’s integrations with industry leading SMS & ESPs allows you to push email & SMS opt-ins simultaneously to your platforms plus create two-step lead forms, use tap-to-text opt-ins on mobile, and more - Create mobile friendly experiences: Convert more of your mobile website visitors with optimized mobile promotions that adhere to Google’s best practices - Improved Paid Media ROI: Justuno’s Audience Sync features syncs your subscriber lists hourly for up-to-date re-targeting and prospecting to maximize campaign performance - Hidden Fields: Collect additional information from visitors like UTM info, IP address, first URL landed on, coupon code used, etc.). Combine this with opt-ins for maximum personalization in automated flows. - Looking for a solution for your headless store? Justuno supports headless websites for brands who need to create the ultimate front-end experience. Contact us for details!
Releva
releva.ai
Releva is an All-in-one AI automation solution for eCommerce growth. The company provides a marketing automation platform that personalizes the website and the multichannel to increase conversion rates, average order values, customer lifetime values and leads to revenue growth with an amazing ROI. Lucy, the artificial intelligence of Releva, a technology similar to chat GPT, answers the most important sales and marketing questions such as what each user wants; when they want it; what price range is acceptable; what is the digital channel of preference and what is the creative and narrative that resonate with each user. Releva's mission is to create user experiences that are similar to the ones they could have only in a small local shop. We do it by optimizing personalization via ethical omnichannel engagement between brands and their consumers. Releva integrates deeply with every eCommerce shop and all digital channels that drive traffic and increase conversions. The platform consistently generates 20%+ revenue increase combined with stunning 51x+ ROI.
Storyly
storyly.io
Storyly is the user engagement platform to embed Stories - full-screen, interactive, and most captivating content format of the day - in mobile apps and websites. Storyly Stories empower marketing strategies of mobile brands by enabling them to engage with their audience beyond the limits of the mobile screen and create engaging experiences without any development efforts after integration. Storyly is trusted by over 300 brands in more than 40 countries, including but not limited to Domino’s Pizza, Turkish Airlines, United Airlines, McDonald’s, New Look, Decathlon, Swisscom, Footasylum, Heetch, SoulCycle, and Birbank. Storyly Stories, by nature, provide mobile apps and websites with an opportunity to communicate any message in a way that is catchy, familiar, and interactive rather than intrusive. With its intuitive studio and dashboard, Storyly also makes creating engaging content that fits the style and design of any mobile app and website effortless. That’s what makes Storyly Stories more than a circle - offering a boundless world of creativity, interaction, and connection.
Beamer
getbeamer.com
Beamer is customer communication tool for product releases that opens a two-way communication right from your app to easily reach, engage, and hear from your customers.
Omnichat
omnichat.ai
Omnichat provides professional chat commerce solutions for a wide range of retailers in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and the Asia-Pacific region. As the Official WhatsApp Business Solutions Provider and official partner of Meta and LINE, we offer advanced business solutions across social messaging channels (WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, LINE and website live chat) with enhanced efficiency, user behaviour analysis and thus remarketing strategy development. With the mission of unleashing the potential of chat commerce through Omni-channel messaging, Marketing automation, Online-merge-offline retailing, Social customer data platform, “Omni AI” that integrated with ChatGPT as well as WhatsApp Catalogue and Payment, Omnichat equips companies to provide a seamless customer journey so as to capture opportunities arising from omni-channel retailing environment. The online-merge-offline sales feature can easily direct visitors from online channels to salespersons at physical stores for follow-up, facilitating conversions and revenue tracking across online and offline. Leveraging ChatGPT, our AI-powered chatbot “Omni AI” serves as a digital assistant of retailers to handle customers' enquiry, recommend products, and facilitate marketing campaign planning. WhatsApp Catalogue and Payment allows retailers to complete the customer journey on WhatsApp, from browsing products, communicating with designated sales, to making purchases, shortening the decision-making and fastening the purchasing process of customers as well as bringing instant income to the merchants. Achieving 300% YoY Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth in the past three consecutive years, Omnichat empowers 5,000+ retail and e-commerce companies, including Watsons, Fortress, Sasa Cosmetic, Lukfook Jewellery, LVMH Group, Mannings, Swire Resources, OSIM, Logitech, Timberland, Tom Lee Music, Vita Green and government departments.
Moosend
moosend.com
Moosend is a powerful email marketing automation software with world-class features, state-of-the-art automation flows, and lead generation tools that help you grow your business from day one whilst maintaining an award-winning all-in-one user interface. -Send email marketing campaigns Create beautiful, professional email campaigns to engage with your audience like a pro. -Manage Your Audience Send the right email to the right audience using our advanced segmentation features, get organized with subscriber tags, and minimize unsubscribes. -Grow Your Audience Create, launch and optimize stunning landing pages and subscription forms, all with one tool. -Automate Your Marketing Automate repetitive tasks, and create delightful personalized digital experiences for your customers. -Track Your Efforts Measure your marketing success and collect powerful data for better decision-making. You can try Moosend's for free and try all of our SMB and Enterprise features for free! No credit card is required. Get started for as low as $9/month or contact our sales team to build a custom plan to support your business needs. Copy and paste into your browser the following links to: -Try Moosend for free: https://moosend.com/register/ -Get a Custom Quote: https://moosend.com/contact-us/sales/
Intellimize
intellimize.com
Intellimize is an AI-driven platform specializing in website personalization and conversion rate optimization. It provides marketers with a multifunctional space to test, optimize, and personalize their website experiences. The platform possesses the ability to run unlimited variations, therefore facilitating the rapid testing of new concepts and ideas. Using its generative AI technology, it also offers solutions to writer's block by providing copy suggestions.The greatest strength of Intellimize is its ability to deliver 1:1 personalizations using AI optimization. It showcases unique website variations to each visitor based on their individual behavior and preferences, thus personalizing the user experience without the need for first or third-party data.The Intellimize platform supports a wide variety of industries, including but not limited to SaaS and ecommerce. It can be used for A/B testing, landing page optimization and specific personalization for ecommerce and SaaS operations.The platforms analytics feature provides insights into the effects of one's experiments on different segments, helping users understand the impact of their strategic decisions. Notable is its ability to seamlessly integrate with various marketing and analytics tools.In addition to its AI technology, Intellimize offers professional services, a customer success team, and guided onboarding. The professional services team is an extension of the platforms capabilities and includes Strategical and Analytical CRO experts to help users achieve their optimization goals.
Aidaptive
aidaptive.com
Aidaptive is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) platform geared towards the eCommerce and hospitality sectors. The predictive AI platform functions to deliver personalized experiences to improve conversion rates for brands. Its key offering includes an AI-powered recommendation engine that utilizes machine learning to generate targeted product suggestions tailored to each customer. The platform is designed to autonomously convert data analysis into actionable insight, thereby upgrading businesses from being merely data-driven to intelligence-driven. The platform also includes features for integrations, enabling businesses to connect the platforms' functionalities with their existing systems seamlessly. Aidaptive has been recognized for its innovative contribution towards facilitating high-efficiency commerce and continues to lead in providing ML technology solutions to brands and consumers. Please note that while Aidaptive offers a demo and free predictive audience lists, terms and details may vary.
Spott
spott.ai
You have to do 3 things very well to be successful online. 1. Make great content 2. Make sure you publish it on the channels your audience is on 3. Ensure that once you have inspired your audience, you allow them to act on that inspiration by allowing them to convert through interactivity. SPOTT focusses on that 3rd step. Our value proposition: SPOTT is a solution allowing users to get more value out of their published content by making it actionable and measurable in a multichannel environment With our Spott software you can insert shoppable links to (360°) images, pdfs and videos, get newsletter subscriptions, link pdf documents or show off with your latest promotion. You can easily add an interactive layer to all your images and videos. Make your videos, catalogs and images interactive. Add call-to-actions, tag products, get newsletter subscriptions and increase conversions. With Spott you'll get more out of your published pdfs, images and videos by adding interactive elements making your content actionable & measurable.
Rosetta.ai
rosetta.ai
Rosetta.ai provides a suite of AI-driven tools designed to enhance the e-commerce experience. By interpreting and leveraging various consumer characteristics and behaviors, Rosetta.ai tailors website interfaces to individual customer preferences, improving their online shopping experience. The suite includes 'Rosetta AdMatch', which introduces a targeted advertising model designed to attract high-spend consumers via personalized online shopping experiences. 'Rosetta Engage' employs accurate recommendation algorithms to optimise shopping journey touchpoints. 'Rosetta Analytics' combines product label data and consumer preference analysis to generate rich consumer insights surpassing those provided by Google Analytics. Finally, 'Rosetta Automation' expands consumer engagement by automating marketing messages across multiple channels, taking into account customer's prior interactions to avoid repetition. Overall, Rosetta.ai aims to enhance the personalization of online shopping, increase conversion rates, and fuel growth for e-commerce businesses.
Certainly
certainly.io
Certainly is on a mission to help businesses build incredible user experiences for ecommerce, replacing clicks with conversations. The Certainly Conversational AI software connects seamlessly across the platforms you run your business on, and we have customers and partners in over 20 countries worldwide. With its no-code Chatbot Builder, the Certainly Conversational AI Platform offers a fun and easy building experience. The product offers high-quality user experiences across channels, seamless integrations with dozens of business systems, and a powerful, proprietary AI that detects any language and offers ready-to-use content in 14+ languages. Certainly is trusted by brands such as Carlsberg, Tiger of Sweden, Booking.com, Rockwool, Trustpilot, Siksilk, Deloitte, Zendesk, and AKQA.
Octane AI
octaneai.com
AI That Grows Your Ecommerce Business Over 3,000 Shopify merchants use Octane AI to power AI Quiz Funnels and AI Insights. Half a billion in revenue generated and counting.
ContactPigeon
contactpigeon.com
ContactPigeon is an award-winning omnichannel marketing automation platform that gives a solution to every retailer’s problem: How to send the right message, at the right time, with the right content to each visitor. It enables one-person-shops and enterprise retailers alike to benefit from the use of a Big Data platform, in order to easily create data-driven Automations and Personalized Campaigns that react to customer/visitor behaviors and catalog changes in seconds. That's why ContactPigeon helps customers by addressing three major goals towards growing their sales: • Enriched customer insights: Collecting customer behavior data and building an enriched unified view of customers • Improved customer engagements: Trigger automated and predictive messages at the right moment within a customer's journey for optimizing sales conversion and retention. • Multi-channel reach: Allow businesses to design engaging campaigns across a wide range of messaging channels (e.g. email, SMS, Viber, mobile, push notifications, website, Facebook, Google, postcards) within one platform.
Barilliance
barilliance.com
Barilliance helps eCommerce sites of any size to increase sales and conversion rates by providing visitors with a personalized omnichannel shopping experience. The Barilliance eCommerce personalization suite includes cross-channel personalized product recommendations, behavioral triggered emails, real-time onsite personalization, and Live social proof notifications.
Outgrow
outgrow.co
Outgrow allows you to better acquire, qualify and engage leads by making it easy to build personalized quizzes, calculators, assessments, contests, forms/surveys, recommendations, polls & chatbots. No developers or designers required! Outgrow has a host of design templates which are fully optimized for mobile, desktop, and tablet, and are easily embeddable into your advertising, websites, mobile apps, social media, SMS and email communication. In addition, there are over 1000 pre-made content pieces and funnels that are optimized to improve conversion so you can change the questions, make a few tweaks so it's consistent with your brand and have your own interactive content ready in minutes.
Emarsys
emarsys.com
Emarsys, now an SAP company, empowers digital marketing leaders and business owners with the only omnichannel customer engagement platform built to accelerate business outcomes. By rapidly aligning desired business results with proven omnichannel customer engagement strategies — crowdsourced from leading brands across your industry — our platform enables you to accelerate time to value, deliver superior one-on-one experiences and produce measurable results... fast. Emarsys is the platform of choice for more than 1,500 customers around the world. Join thousands of leading brands who trust Emarsys to deliver the predictable, profitable outcomes that their businesses demand and the highly personalized omnichannel experiences that their customers deserve. For more information, visit www.emarsys.com
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore offers a Comprehensive Customer Engagement & Experience Suite that empowers a marketer to create personalized customer experiences. Its platform enables a marketer to connect customer data across channels and systems, create targeted segments, and deliver meaningful experiences across digital channels like Web, Email, App Notifications, WhatsApp, SMS, and RCS. With its robust analytics, Netcore Cloud helps brands understand their audience better, enabling targeted marketing campaigns that resonate with customers on a personal level. The platform’s AI and machine learning capabilities ensure that each customer interaction is optimized for engagement and conversion, making every touchpoint an opportunity to impress and retain. Netcore is trusted by over 6,500 brands across sectors such as Ecommerce, Retail, Banking & Financial Services, Media & Entertainment, and Travel to deliver AI-powered experiences. Some of its marquee global customers include Swiggy, Myntra, Crocs, Pizza Hut, Domino's, McDonald's, and many more. Netcore is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for six consecutive years in India, affirming its commitment to exceptional workplace culture. The company has a global presence in 20+ offices across North America, South America, Europe, and APAC. Netcore is the Martech OS that helps a business drive revenue growth, maximize customer lifetime value, and accelerate its journey towards profitability.
Yieldify
yieldify.com
Yieldify is a fully managed end-to-end personalization platform that helps ecommerce businesses generate more revenue by engaging their customers with personalized experiences. In the last 4 years, more than 1000 ecommerce brands in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific have generated over $2.5 billion in extra revenue with Yieldify’s full-service team and platform. With Yieldify, you can give every visitor the right website experience, at the right time, no matter where they are in your funnel.
Monetate
monetate.com
Monetate empowers marketers to make customers feel understood and appreciated on an individual human level. Monetate empowers brands to deliver a fully integrated personalization strategy. The performance-focused architecture provides a renowned easy-to-use interface featuring a selection of powerful tools covering ideation and validation, through to the delivery of scalable 1-to-1 cross-channel experiences. Delight consumers with exceptional experiences to increase engagement, conversions, and—ultimately—customer lifetime value. Monetate influences billions of dollars in annual revenue for leading brands like Office Depot, Reebok, Patagonia, QVC, J Crew Group, and hundreds of other market leaders.
Omniconvert
omniconvert.com
Omniconvert Explore is an advanced experimentation tool that is mostly used by agencies, dev & product teams that want to launch advanced experiments, but also marketers that have minimum help from the IT department. We stand out: we truly care about our customers - doing the extra mile in terms of support & over-delivery as we also have in-house experimentation teams, CRO & data experts at your service. Capabilites: A/B testing: Create experiments using one of the advanced segmentation engines on the market, with 41 data points: website behavior, traffic source, CRM data, GTM, weather API, etc. Advanced reporting : > Bayesian & Frequentist statistics > Filter the results by specific goals > Assisted conversions or linear distribution > Cumulative view > Share only what matters with your team: pdf report > Track any events On-site surveys: > Triggered as popups or widgets > On-scroll, on-load, on-exit triggers > Logic branching > Mulitple choice, unique choice, grid, NPS, CSAT, etc > Segmentation behavior > Lead Capturing > Advanced Reporting Overlays > Trigger various creatives > Creative-builder > on-exit / on-load/ on-scroll Integrations: Google Analytics 4 Piwik Pro Hotjar Zapier - Hubspot, Marketo, Salesforce Shopify Woopra
Fanplayr
fanplayr.com
Fanplayr is a global leader in online behavioral personalization, artificial intelligence and user privacy to enable businesses to increase conversion rates and revenue, collect more leads, and retarget visitors with personalized recommendations during and after the shopping experience.
Marquiz.io
marquiz.io
Marquiz is an online platform designed to help businesses of all sizes create engaging marketing quizzes and surveys, collect feedback and drive sales. Marquiz provides a user-friendly, drag-and-drop quiz builder, a wide range of unique quiz templates, and free statistics for each quiz. These features make it easy to create, edit, and analyze your customized quizzes. Marquiz bases its pricing plans on the number of monthly leads generated, meaning that they’re tailored to meet your unique business needs, whether you run a small team or a large organization.
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage is a full-stack Retention OS that simplifies customer engagement for 800+ brands across the globe. The platform enables businesses to build personalized and meaningful relationships with their users across various digital channels. With its comprehensive suite of tools and solutions, WebEngage empowers businesses to understand, engage, and retain customers effectively. - UNIFY CUSTOMER DATA: WebEngage enables businesses to consolidate customer data from various sources, providing real-time insights and allowing dynamic micro-segmentation for targeted campaigns based on specific customer attributes and behaviors. - MULTI-CHANNEL JOURNEYS: With WebEngage's intuitive drag-and-drop workflow builder, businesses can seamlessly design and automate multi-channel customer journeys, ensuring consistent and personalized experiences across channels such as email, SMS, push notifications, and more. - TARGETED CAMPAIGNS: WebEngage empowers businesses to automate personalized campaigns triggered by customer actions and predefined business events. This ensures timely and relevant communication to enhance customer engagement and conversion rates. - AI-DRIVEN PREDICTIVE MODELS: WebEngage Analytics dashboard empowers all metrics required to segment, engage and retain priority customers, churn to convert windows and ROI optimization,This allows businesses to focus their interventions and campaigns for maximum impact and better ROI. - 1:1 PERSONALIZATION: WebEngage enables businesses to deliver personalized experiences at scale. By incorporating user intent, preferences, and other relevant data, businesses can tailor their communications to each individual customer, fostering omni-channel customer engagement. What's more? WebEngage’s platform is quick and easy to integrate. Compatible with range of ESP and MSP, all it takes is a few hours from the tech team. Presence across the globe: With headquarters in India, WebEngage has expanded its operations globally with offices and presence in the Middle East & Africa region, Southeast Asia, and South America.
Tagshop
tagshop.ai
Tagshop is a social commerce, shoppable UGC and visual shopping platform for eCommerce brands and online stores to activate their user-generated content or brands' social content by tagging products and publish shoppable galleries on their website to increase conversion rate, drive sales, build social trust, engagement, and seamless shopping experiences.
Kameleoon
kameleoon.com
Kameleoon enables brands to enhance their products and digital interactions, providing a unique optimization solution that combines Web Experimentation, Feature Experimentation, and AI-Driven Personalization features within a single, cohesive platform, catering to the experimentation needs of all teams. Designed to support product managers, marketers, and developers with their different experimentation and feature management needs, Kameleoon fits into any tech stack, with 50+ integrations and has the ability for any custom integration to be made. As a unified platform, Kameleoon empowers teams to create experiments, allowing them to utilize web-based data for targeting, analytics, and activation in server-side tests, all without requiring a developer. HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA compliant, Kameleoon is well-suited for highly-regulated industries such as healthcare, banking, and insurance. Over 1000 medium and enterprise-sized companies already use Kameleoon’s feature-rich and secure platform to rely on highly-accurate experimentation data. Teams at Toyota, Providence, Direct Line Group, Canada Goose, Loblaw and Cerebral use Kameleoon. Visit www.kameleoon.com to learn more.
Webtrends Optimize
webtrends-optimize.com
We help businesses increase their online conversions, allowing experimentation without restrictions. With our simple approach and market-leading technology, we enhance digital experiences with an absolute focus on the customer at all times. Our technology was created in 2000, the first testing and targeting solution in the market. The platform has grown exponentially since then, and even more rapidly since the acquisition of Webtrends Optimize in August 2018 by the UK-based Accelerate Group Ltd. Everything we do is focused on delivering a return on the client’s investment. This is measured and reported in every test we do. We have a full range of testing, analysis and personalisation tools and features. Including AB, ABN, MVT and Split testing, Social Proof and Product Recommendations engines, Exit Intent overlays and a host of other tools. Client or Server-side testing is available and a selection of SDKs for Mobile app optimisation.
OptiMonk
optimonk.com
OptiMonk is a conversion optimization toolset created for busy marketers. It offers quick, easy-to-use solutions that can help you boost sales in three ways: 1. Smart Ecommerce Popups help you build your lists faster, decrease cart abandonment and grow your ecommerce sales like never before. 2. Website Personalization features allow you to easily tailor your website and campaign landing page messaging to shopper segments for more relevant and meaningful experiences. 3. Easy-to-use A/B testing lets you quickly set up, test, and compare pop-up and personalized landing page performance. Additionally, you can compare complete shopper journeys to measure the impact on the bottom line.
Personizely
personizely.net
Personizely is a conversion marketing toolkit used to make the most of every website visitor by collecting their contact info, increasing average order value and boosting sales with targeted popups. It makes it simple to create the high-converting popup with its easy to use builder which gives you the full freedom of design. Whereas using website personalization tool you can easily edit your website according to visitor's activity history, referral source, geolocation, device, cart value, order history and many more splitting the website into variations with its visual on-site editor.
Vizury
vizury.com
Vizury, launched in 2007, is an performance-focussed martech solution that empowers brands to achieve higher funnel conversions and customer retention. Since inception, the focus of our unique technology-driven services have always been the ability to bring customers back to a brand's website, mobile app or retail store and improve new customer acquisition, retention and brand loyalty. After launching and achieving global scale, the platform and business of Vizury were acquired by Affle in 2018.
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno is an AI-powered CRM that enables large retailers & D2C brands to increase repeat sales by 11% by building an understanding of each individual customer & creating more relevant marketing campaigns across SMS, email, Whatsapp, Facebook & Instagram. 100’s of retailers like Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger, Forever New, Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Forest Essentials, Kama Ayurveda, Taco Bell & Nando's use Xeno to increase their eCommerce & store sales.
Wyng
wyng.com
Wyng helps brands grow and understand their audience, to deliver more relevant experiences. With Wyng, marketers can easily build interactive digital experiences that engage customers at the right moments, earn preferences and other zero-party data, and personalize in real-time. Whether the experience is a product finder quiz, promotion, or preference center - Wyng experiences are always well-timed, user-friendly, and offer genuine value to consumers. Wyng serves over 250 global brands, including AAA, Disney, Estée Lauder, Sony, and Unilever, who use Wyng to drive opt-ins, increase sales, and strengthen consumer trust and brand affinity.
Actito
actito.com
Actito is a SaaS marketing automation company founded in 2000. Back then, the three founders wanted to bridge the gap between brands and consumers. So they started building the software that marketers now love. With Actito, you can personalize your interactions by the second, with hundreds, thousands, even millions of customers worldwide. Actito targets mid to large companies who want to run all their marketing activities from one easy-to-use platform. All the customer data you are collecting is centralized and consolidated onto a Customer Data Platform and made available to tailor, target and personalize right-time messages through main marketing channels – namely email, mobile and web. Actito offers full compliance with Europe’s latest general data protection regulations (GDPR), leaving marketers free to focus on building lasting and profitable customer relationships. Actito runs its European operations from its headquarters in Belgium, and also has offices in France and The Netherlands. Actito is also present in North America with an office in Canada. More than 250 clients use the platform worldwide including ABB, Friesland Campina, Biocodex, ARTE, WWF and KIA.
Alpine IQ
alpineiq.com
Alpine IQ empowers high-risk industries by providing customer-focused technology to help retailers and brands of all sizes resolve growth challenges and generate revenue. The company provides customers with the industry's most extensive suite of tools to protect, segment, and promote all in-store and online operations.
Digioh
digioh.com
Drive 3%+ increase in conversions with Digioh! Enjoy easy contact collection, quizzes, surveys, landing pages, & preference centers - all designed to capture, converge, & convert more zero-party data! Grow your email + SMS message marketing list, capture zero-party data, and drive more sales with high-converting product recommendation quizzes, engaging multi-step forms, on-site and email surveys, landing pages, and preference centers. Take full advantage of the power of data and quickly reap the rewards of personalized on-site, email, SMS, and re-targeting experiences. Digioh allows marketers to gather more consumer-consented, zero-party data than ANY platform in the market and leverage this data across ALL marketing channels at both micro and macro scales. Increase your conversions by rolling out product recommendation quizzes, implementing surveys to learn about your customers, and continuing the conversation via email or SMS based upon this information - increasing the likelihood of both a new customer gained, higher LTV, and lower opt-out rates. With over 1400 customers, 200+ integrations, and 2 billion bits of zero-party data collected daily - there is no platform stronger than Digioh to help brands drive incremental revenue growth, build customer experience, and harvest + activate zero-party data in forward-thinking, innovative ways. And - with Digioh's full-service design and technical support team - Digioh customers get started faster, driving faster ROI, and incremental success within 30 days!
Poltio
poltio.com
Poltio’s no-code embeddable solutions that are responsive and white-label, enables brands/agencies to humanize product discovery and capture real time zero party data / get unbiased insights / boost ... Show More OI while creating segments and personas. Just Select the right solution such as smart survey, engaging test or product recommendation quiz / gift finder. Product quizzes not only enhance customer’s shopping but they also provide a superior experience and elevates the customer journey with guided selling.
Upsellit
us.upsellit.com
UpSellit provides managed conversion optimization that helps the internet's biggest brands boost sales, capture new-to-file leads, stop abandonment, and increase new customer acquisition. In-house creative and development teams perfectly align UpSellit's technologies at targeted stages of the conversion funnel, serving as an extension of your marketing team. UpSellit's flexible pricing models lends itself to meet the needs of any businesses and allows retailers of all sizes to see the true impact conversion rate optimization. UpSellit's suite of manages services includes: - Email Remarketing - Incentivized Strategies - SMS Campaigns - Value-Driven Strategies - Cart Rebuilder Technology - Control Groups - Advanced AB Tests - Behavioral Parsing - Anti-False Safeguards
NuORDER
nuorder.com
NuORDER offers a complete B2B eCommerce solution with all the tools brands and buyers need to buy, sell and collaborate online. Our virtual showrooms, digital catalogs, and linesheets enable brands to bring their products to life online and provide an immersive buying experience using 360 imagery, videos, and shoppable hotspots. Our enterprise-grade software is trusted by the world’s leading brands to deliver a seamless, more collaborative wholesale experience. We connect more than 3,000 brands and 500,000 retailers, support thousands of market appointments every year and process over $38 billion in orders globally. Virtual Showrooms: Showcase your products and deliver a compelling online buying experience that’s as unique as your brand using shoppable hotspots, 360 imagery and dynamic videos. NuORDER Payments: Introducing the first payments solution built specifically for wholesale. With the flexibility to offer click-to-purchase and pay later experiences, brands can manage payments for both immediate or pre-book orders, without risking the delays or canceled orders associated with the traditional invoicing process. Exclusive Retail Partnerships: We currently partner with Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, Saks Fifth Ave, and Grassroots Outdoor Alliance to power their visual assortment planning and buying process. The result is a more empowered and efficient market process. Digital Trade Shows: From Magic to New York Fashion Week, NuORDER is the online marketplace powering the largest fashion, apparel, and outdoor events in the world. Expand your reach and take your wholesale business further through our exclusive digital trade show network. For a demo, please visit: https://www.nuorder.com/
Sellr Ecommerce
sellr.com
Sellr lets you create an online ecommerce store you can easily design and open in minutes. The Sellr platform allows you to manage your inventory and web pages, create customer email lists, accept payments and more.
Kreezalid
kreezalid.com
Kreezalid is the perfect e-commerce solution to launch your marketplace whether it is for sharing, products selling or rentals.
BoxFox
boxfox.com
BoxFox is a B2B marketplace for small retailers to appraise and sell their excess inventory to authorized resellers.
Sharetribe
sharetribe.com
Sharetribe: Marketplace software for founders. The fastest no-code marketplace builder that extends infinitely with code. Sharetribe is the fastest no-code marketplace builder that extends infinitely with code. Cut 90% of the time and cost to build a marketplace, without trading off customizability and scalability. - Launch your marketplace in one day without coding. - Extend infinitely with code once you need it. - Grow your business to any size. We'll handle the scaling. Trusted by 1000+ marketplace founders worldwide, in more than 50 countries. For anyone who wants to build an online marketplace, no matter your technical skills. From aspiring entrepreneurs with just an idea to professional web developers who build for their customers, Sharetribe is the fastest way to build a successful marketplace business.
Labra
labra.io
Labra is the world's first Distributed Cloud Commerce Management platform that enables ISVs and Consulting Partners to co-sell more efficiently with cloud hyperscalers, and generate more revenue through the cloud marketplaces. The Labra Platform enables a zero-engineering approach to listing, integrating, and managing your Cloud Marketplace business. Our platform brings all the data into your CRM, so that your sales team can focus on growing your business.
AppDirect
appdirect.com
AppDirect is a free web-based application. It allows you to use and manage business applications in one simple and secure site, from anywhere.
Constructor
constructor.io
The Product Discovery Platform that drives attractive product discovery moments in every channel across the entire shopper journey—from Search and Browse to Recommendations and Guided Selling. Built on the latest AI/ML search technology, Constructor's Native Commerce Core learns from every customer interaction, optimizes against your priority ecommerce metrics, and empowers merchandising teams with controls and insights to drive unparalleled business outcomes. The secret sauce? Where other solutions start with open-source keyword matching engines and bolt AI on top, we are the only product discovery solution with a proprietary, native core that is specifically built for ecommerce. Constructor’s advanced algorithms, transformers and large language models all work together to deliver real-time, personalized experiences that decode complex patterns and understand user intent. That’s why we’ve never lost an A/B test when it comes to driving business metrics that matter, like revenue, conversion rate, and profit margin. Our customers' successes speak for themselves: Grove Collaborative achieved a 20.07X ROI and Bonobos saw 9% increase in search revenue over legacy tools. But don't take our word for it. Make us prove your success even before you sign a contract. Test Constructor on your sites or apps with our Proof Schedule, a 4-week revenue opportunity assessment using your real catalog and your real traffic. For free.
