Top Document Generation Software - Vatican City

QorusDocs
qorusdocs.com
QorusDocs is a Seattle, WA based AI-powered proposal management software provider that automates the creation of critical RFP responses and proposals that stand out and win deals. The company supports enterprise proposal and sales teams from companies like WSP, MinterEllison, Insight, CDW, Kramer Levin, Panasonic, Canon, Ricoh, and more. Revenue teams can produce more proposals faster, speeding deal velocity, increasing win rates and reducing cost of sales. Learn more at www.qorusdocs.com
Summize
summize.com
Summize is pioneering true digital contracting with a CLM solution that puts the user experience first. It takes a deliberately different approach by embedding workflows directly into existing technologies that you (and your business) already know and use daily, including Teams, Slack and Word. This unique approach enables greater user adoption, faster contract cycles, measurable efficiencies, and mitigated risk. Now, in-house legal teams can instantly bring to life the contents of a contract with AI-powered metadata summaries, saving hours in manual review time. Comprehensive analytics and centralised repository provide all the insight to make informed decisions. It’s CLM with a difference.
Legito
legito.com
Legito is a no-code platform for automating document management, contract tracking, and workflow processes across various business teams.
Pactly
pactly.com
Pactly is a contract management platform designed to streamline your contract lifecycle, from drafting to signing. Empower legal teams of all sizes to automate tasks, collaborate efficiently with business teams, and gain real-time visibility into contracts. With customizable templates, AI-assisted playbook reviews, and advanced workflows and analytics, Pactly saves time, reduces risk, and improves processes. Join the many small and large teams using Pactly to revolutionize contract management.
Pocketlaw
pocketlaw.com
Pocketlaw is a platform for creating, managing, and organizing legal documents, providing tools for contract automation and access to legal advice.
fynk
fynk.com
fynk is an AI-enabled Contract Management Software designed to significantly streamline creating, editing, negotiating, and signing contracts. Its primary features comprise of drafting and creation, dynamic content, collaborative editing, approval workflows, and electronic signature. Leveraging AI, fynk offers advanced contract analysis for an in-depth perspective of data within contracts. Templates for repeated document types can be created ensuring consistency and brand alignment across contracts and proposals. With its dynamic content feature, users can fill contracts by form completion or external users can contribute via a questionnaire. It also maintains smart blocks and conditions for ease in contract entry and optional sections. It tracks when contracts need to be renewed, setting up reminders and maintaining an overview of the value at stake. The software allows for team collaboration where internal and external users can work together in real-time. It integrates with multiple systems, ensuring compatibility with existing workflows and brings GDPR compliant security protocols into contract management.
Revv
revv.so
Revv pushes the boundaries of document automation and workflows. Revv gives you the flexibility to create documents from its rich template library or upload and send external WORD/PDF documents for electronic signatures. Additionally, it offers various signature types to meet every possible eSignature scenario. Whether you want to generate bulk documents for electronic signatures or obtain signatures on fillable web forms, Revv makes everything possible. It provides instant notifications, document analytics, and audit trails to keep you updated. Revv doubles the protection of your eSigning process with email and SMS authentication. Revv offers a robust proof of eSignature with state-of-the-art evidence management. It also offers video authentication for clickwrap signatures. Integrate business apps with Revv to simplify complex tasks and run your document workflows seamlessly. Revv is an all-in-one, no-code document workflow automation platform to run your business anywhere, anytime, and from any device. Revv provides robust protection and operates in a secure environment with multiple levels of encryption and compliance with local laws. BENEFITS: BETTER GOVERNANCE AND COMPLIANCE - Revv complies with ESIGN Act, UETA, and eIDAS regulation, which makes all eSigned documents legally binding. Revv meets all the requirements of electronic signatures. - Intent to sign: Revv confirms the signers’ intent by requesting signers to submit the electronic signatures. - Consent to do business electronically: Revv meets the consent requirement by asking signers to confirm their signatures before submitting the document. Revv also gives recipients an option to decline the signature request. - Signature attribution: Build document control with a full audit trail of each transaction. Revv satisfies signature attribution by capturing and storing all actions with the date and time stamps, signers' details, and IP addresses. - Record retention: Revv automatically creates a copy of signed records and sends it to both the sender and the recipient to maintain their transaction proofs. POWERFUL FEATURES TO CREATE NEW POSSIBILITIES WITH ELECTRONIC SIGNATURES & MAXIMIZE THE BUSINESS BENEFITS - - Create dynamic fields as form fields in the template and speed up your document creation process. Use the chosen template, add custom details in the form fields, and send it to customers to fill in the required information, and eSign the documents. - Flexibility to upload & send your PDF or DOCX files, edit them, and send for electronic signatures. - Gather crucial data from the signers in the form of text or image using the ‘Fill and Sign’ feature. - Ready-to-use templates and a rich editor to instantly create and customize business documents and increase business conversion rates. - Automate sending a document to multiple recipients using the Bulk Send feature and increase your productivity. - Configure eSignature workflows by integrating your everyday business apps through Zapier, Retool, and Native APIs, and save more time, money, and resources. - Liberty to choose the signature type - click-to-sign, draw a signature, or click-to-initial. - Real-time tracking and analytics to intervene and engage customers at the right time. - Multiple choices to get documents signed online via email, shareable links, fillable web forms, or API integrations. UNPARALLELED SECURITY - - Compliance with global and local eSignature laws and latest industry standards. - Two-factor (SMS and email) authentication to guarantee the identity of the signers. - High-level security with AWS global cloud certification (CSA, SOC 1, SOC2, and ISO 27001) to protect your data at every step. - PCI DSS compliant payment gateways LIFE-TIME STORAGE - Revv provides cloud-based storage that keeps your records safe, organized, and easily accessible - forever. ENHANCED CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE - - Send documents instantly to mobile devices via SMS, and reduce customer drop-out rates. - Collaboration features to interact with customers and team members within the documents and accelerate the signing process. A DIY PLATFORM THAT REQUIRES NO CODING SKILLS - Revv is very simple to use and easy to navigate. Its intuitive interface requires no external help or special skills. A SUPPORT SYSTEM BUILT TO EMPOWER CUSTOMERS - - A customer support team of experts that go above and beyond to empower your business. - 24/7 chat support - Multi-language support for documents - Support for designing and creating templates - Help center, support articles, and videos to guide you throughout the process
SuiteFiles
suitefiles.com
SuiteFiles is a document management platform that integrates collaboration, signing, and storage for professional services firms, enhancing efficiency and workflow.
Docsmore
docsmore.com
Docsmore is a cloud based solution that allows users to easily and securely collect, manage, and report data from document transactions. With Docsmore, you get more out of your documents by the following: * FORM.FILL.SIGN - With Docsmore, the process of setting up a form and sending to users to complete or sign is simplified. Use our platform to easily upload a document, specify form fields/signage, and send to users for completion. Present forms to your users the most natural way possible - the actual document itself. * COLLABORATION - Share and Collaborate with multiple users in real time. Designate each field to a unique user for a powerful collaboration experience. * TRACK DOCUMENT - No more phone calls to your clients asking whether they have downloaded the form and read through it. With Docsmore, you get real time notifications as soon as the client opens the document. Track progress and status of all your documents via Docsmore's robust Dashboard functionality. * POWERFUL REPORTING - Docsmore comes with an impressive reporting tool. All data entered by your clients can be easily available for search purposes by simply turning on the feature. It can be controlled down to specific field in your document so you only make it report ready for the ones you need making it very powerful. * PDF FORMS - Docsmore recognizes most pdf form fields and preserves the fields names when you upload your document. You can continue using your favorite tool to create pdf document with form fields without fearing of loosing them when you upload to Docsmore. * BRANDING - Docsmore can be integrated right with your application making it look and feel as part of your own application or website. We offer dedicated server and static IP, making scaling the product a breeze.
Floik
floik.com
Floik is an all-in-one solution for creating interactive product showcases, like step-by-step guides, explainer videos, and clickable demos. The tool is designed to help SaaS teams deliver a seamless buyer experience and give their product the spotlight it deserves. It understands that it takes a whole army to ideate, create, edit, and publish content necessary to educate and engage users. And right when you think you’ve nailed it, your product evolves and makes all this content stale. That’s where Floik can be your magic wand. You can create interactive demos, product videos, and step-by-step guides to highlight your product’s capabilities and delight users—all from one place! The platform is packed with advanced customization features to help you fine-tune your product showcases. You can work with your team and integrate it with your sales and GTM tech stack to maximize your success.
ClientPoint
clientpoint.net
ClientPoint is a platform for managing business relationships, facilitating scheduling, communication, and document sharing for clients and prospects.
DeftGPT
deftgpt.com
DeftGPT is an AI-powered tool for content writing, team management, document interaction, and search optimization across various platforms.
Docsie
docsie.io
Docsie is a web-based platform for creating, managing, and publishing product documentation in multiple languages, with analytics and translation support.
Docupilot
docupilot.app
Docupilot is a cloud-based document automation tool for creating, managing, and sharing documents with integration capabilities for various data sources.
Portant
portant.co
Portant is the fastest and easiest way to automatically generate invoices, contracts, reports, e-signatures, and all other paperwork. With a few clicks, Portant takes care of your business admin. Generate professional, beautiful and error-free documents that teams and customers will love. Never waste another minute on boring manual tasks! Works with Google Workspace, Outlook, GMail, and syncs data from HubSpot, Xero, Glide, Tally and Zapier.
Doppio
doppio.sh
Generate PDFs and screenshots from HTML with just a few lines of code! Doppio is an API service, that provides the world best rendering engine to convert HTML to PDF or take screenshots. At scale, without compromising your security. With Doppio you just need an API call to generate huge amounts of file (sync or async rendering). You can even store files directly in your own S3 bucket without compromising privacy. Doppio is free to use up to 400 docs per month. We provide pricing plans offering higher volumes and additional features.
IncoDocs
incodocs.com
IncoDocs’ online software brings together your invoicing & export documentation in one place to streamline the way you work and eliminate data re-entry and costly human errors.
Overleaf
overleaf.com
Overleaf is a cloud-based LaTeX editor for writing and collaborating on scientific documents, providing templates and real-time editing features.
Quadient
quadient.com
Quadient AP Automation by Beanworks gives accounting teams, from CFOs to AP professionals, the ability to work together from anywhere. With Quadient AP, you can reduce follow-ups, eliminate 83% of data entry with AI-powered data capture, and cut invoice processing costs by 86%. Strengthen AP controls with approval workflows for POs, invoices, and payments that automatically route requests to the right staff members at the right time. With greater control and better visibility across AP, you can reduce risks and hold all departments accountable for following finance processes.
Documint
documint.me
Documint’s powerful document generation engine allows you to quickly and easily create professional documents from your data, saving you time and effort. With our intuitive interface and pre-designed templates, you don't need any technical skills to get started.
Mintlify
mintlify.com
Mintlify is an AI-powered documentation writer that enables developers to quickly and accurately generate code documentation. It's capable of analyzing code, understanding the purpose of the code, and creating descriptions of it in the form of docstrings. The tool is available in popular editors such as Visual Studio Code and IntelliJ, as well as a web version. It has been highly rated by developers, with over 100 reviews giving it an average of 4.9/5. With Mintlify, developers can save time and improve their codebase by automatically generating documentation, with accurate descriptions appearing as they build. The extension is also praised for its accuracy, with many users finding that it is able to understand code better than they can and generate descriptions that are even better than they could come up with themselves.
Lumin
luminpdf.com
Lumin is a cloud-based PDF editing and document workflow tool that allows users to edit, annotate, sign, and collaborate on PDF documents from any device.
Qwilr
qwilr.com
Qwilr is a software for creating interactive sales documents like proposals and quotes, enabling businesses to engage clients and streamline their sales process.
Proposify
proposify.com
Proposify is a cloud-based software for creating, managing, and tracking sales proposals with features like templates, e-signatures, and CRM integration.
Wondershare PDFelement
pdf.wondershare.com
Wondershare PDFelement is a PDF editor for creating, editing, and converting PDFs across multiple platforms, featuring OCR, e-signatures, and cloud integration.
PandaDoc
pandadoc.com
PandaDoc is a document management platform that enables users to create, send, and sign digital documents with automation and integration features.
Inkitt
inkitt.com
Inkitt lets users discover and read thousands of free novels by indie authors across various genres, utilizing AI to identify potential bestsellers.
FormSwift
formswift.com
FormSwift is a cloud-based app that allows users to create, customize, sign, and download various business and legal forms easily.
Flowlu
flowlu.com
Flowlu is a business management platform that integrates project management, CRM, invoicing, and financial tools for effective team collaboration and operational oversight.
DocuSign
docusign.com
DocuSign is a digital signature app that allows users to send, sign, and manage documents securely from any device, ensuring compliance and streamlining workflows.
DocHub
dochub.com
DocHub allows users to edit, sign, and distribute documents efficiently, with integration into Google Workspace and support for various file formats.
DealHub.io
dealhub.io
DealHub.io is a platform that streamlines the sales process through CPQ, contract management, billing, and subscription management, integrating with popular CRM systems.
Adobe Acrobat
acrobat.adobe.com
Adobe Acrobat is a tool for creating, editing, sharing, and signing PDF documents on various devices, with security and collaboration features.
