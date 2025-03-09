Top Demo Automation Software - Vatican City

CloudShare

cloudshare.com

CloudShare, the business acceleration cloud company, is the easiest solution for sales and customer success. It’s designed to help software companies deliver complex demos, PoCs and training, replicating real-world experiences without compromising time to market. CloudShare enables organizations to focus on accelerating growth by automating the setup of environments at scale. It provides visibility into, and control over, usage. It delivers powerful resources that drive efficiency, supporting every step of the process for better results, faster. CloudShare runs with any infrastructure - on-premise or on top of a public cloud - and integrates with core sales and LMS tools, making it easy to deploy. What brings a smile to CloudShare customers’ faces? 1. Fast Setup: Spin up interactive software experiences in a flash. Create or clone environments in minutes, not hours, to mimic real-world experiences for demos, POCs, and training. 2. Hands-on Assistance: Keep tabs in real time on students’ & prospects' progress to give them the attention they need to succeed with over-the-shoulder capabilities 3. Advanced Collaboration: Improve collaboration and communication through Slack integrations, chat, webhooks, in-app video conferencing, and more engaging tools to connect you and your users. 4. Cost Control: No more budget blowouts! Maximize resource allocation with automation to suspend or delete environments when not in use, ensuring efficient utilization and cost savings. 5. Reporting and Analytics: Optimize the performance of your sales and training environments, and increase ROI with deep insights in analytics. CloudShare REST API will let you send custom data to your favorite BI tools. CloudShare is trusted by more than 500 enterprise customers in over 100 countries, including Palo Alto Networks, Atlassian, ForgeRock, Fortinet and HP.